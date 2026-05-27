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Spotify Now Lets Users Listen to Long-Form Magazine Articles, Premium Subscribers Get Access at No Additional Cost

Spotify’s library includes articles from publications like Rolling Stone, The Atlantic, Vogue, Variety, Billboard, Vibe, and GQ.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 27 May 2026 12:11 IST
Spotify Now Lets Users Listen to Long-Form Magazine Articles, Premium Subscribers Get Access at No Additional Cost

Photo Credit: Pexels/ John Tekeridis

Spotify magazine articles are less than two hours each

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Highlights
  • Spotify currently has a library of 650 long-form magazine articles
  • Spotify users with a subscription can purchase individual articles
  • Spotify's new long-form articles feature is available in 22 markets
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Spotify has introduced a new feature for its app. The audio streaming platform now allows users to listen to long-form magazine articles. The functionality is rolling out in all 22 markets where Spotify Audiobooks are available. The company said that users who are not subscribed to Spotify Premium will be able to purchase each article individually. Meanwhile, Spotify Premium subscribers will be able to listen to magazine articles within their monthly audiobooks playback allowance. Each article is be less than two hours long, the company said. Articles from various publications, like Rolling Stone, Vogue, Wired, and GQ, are available on the platform in English.

Spotify Premium Now Includes Audio Versions of Long-Form Magazine Articles 

On Tuesday, the audio streaming platform announced in a blog post that Spotify users can now listen to long-form magazine articles, as an extension to the platform's audiobooks functionality. The Spotify magazine articles are available to Premium subscribers at no additional cost, as part of their monthly audiobooks playback allowance.

However, free users will have to purchase each article individually for $1.99 (roughly Rs. 191). On top of this, the company said that each article on Spotify is less than two hours long.

Spotify's new ability is currently rolling out in the same 22 markets as the audiobooks. This means that it will soon be available to customers in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, Ireland, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Sweden, Switzerland, the UAE, the UK, and the US.

The library of long-form magazine articles in the Spotify app currently has more than 650 articles from publications like Rolling Stone, The Atlantic, Vogue, Variety, Billboard, Vibe, GQ, WIRED, Vanity Fair, and Pitchfork. However, the articles are currently available only in the English language.

Spotify's new long-form magazine articles feature will act as a bridge for audiences, allowing users to transition from listening to podcasts to other longer-form media on the platform, like audiobooks, the tech firm claims. Moreover, it is said to also let users get additional information about the artists they listen to.

Colleen Prendergast, Spotify Audiobooks' Licensing Lead, said, “With Articles, we're introducing long-form journalism in audio as a natural extension of the music, podcasts, and audiobooks people already come to Spotify for, focused on topics we know they love.”

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Further reading: Spotify Magazine Articles, Spotify
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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Spotify Now Lets Users Listen to Long-Form Magazine Articles, Premium Subscribers Get Access at No Additional Cost
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