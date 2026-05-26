Lava Shark 2 5G was launched in India on Tuesday as the latest addition to the Shark lineup. The handset ships with a significantly larger battery than its 4G counterpart, which was unveiled in India in October last year. The new Shark 2 5G is scheduled to go on sale in the country early next month. The handset is offered in two colour options and a single RAM and storage configuration. It is powered by a Unisoc chipset, paired with a 6,000mAh battery. The smartphone also supports 18W wired charging via a USB Type-C port.

Lava Shark 2 5G Price in India, Availability

Lava Shark 2 5G price in India is set at Rs. 11,999 for the sole variant featuring 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The new smartphone is scheduled to go on sale in the country on June 10 via various offline retail outlets.

On top of this, the latest Lava Shark 2 5G is offered in Arya Blue and Sonar Gold colour options. The Noida-based smartphone maker promises free service at home for the new Lava Shark 2 5G, similar to other Lava handsets.

Lava Shark 2 5G Specifications, Features

The Lava Shark 2 5G is a dual SIM smartphone that runs on vanilla Android 16, promising to offer a “bloatware-free and ad-free” experience to users. The company also promises one OS upgrade and two years of security updates for the phone. The handset is equipped with a 6.75-inch HD+ LCD touchscreen, delivering up to 120Hz of refresh rate.

Powering the new Lava Shark 2 5G is an octa core Unisoc T8200 chipset, which is built on a 6nm process. Additionally, the new Shark 2 5G features 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, along with 4GB of virtual RAM expansion. The tech firm claims that the handset managed to score more than 5,00,00 points on the AnTuTu benchmarking platform.

For optics, the Lava Shark 2 5G is equipped with a single rear camera system, featuring a 13-megapixel AI shooter. On top of this, the smartphone boasts a 5-megapixel camera on the front for selfies and video calls. The tech firm claims that the handset ships with an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance.

The Lava Shark 2 5G is backed by a 6,000mAh battery, which is claimed to provide 13 hours and 35 minutes of YouTube playback or up to 12 hours and 23 minutes of screen-on time. Moreover, the phone ships with support for 18W wired fast charging.