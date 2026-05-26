Insta360's upcoming Luna Ultra gimbal camera has surfaced through an early retailer listing ahead of its official debut. The appearance of pre-order reservations and product images suggests that the company may be preparing to unveil its next flagship creator-focused camera soon. While Insta360 has not yet announced the device, fresh details have revealed several hardware and imaging features. The latest information also provides an early look at the camera's design, connectivity options, recording capabilities, and expected positioning in the premium compact camera segment.

Insta360 Luna Ultra Images and Specifications Surface Through Retailer Listing

According to a listing published by German retailer Foto Erhardt, customers can now place a EUR 50 (roughly Rs. 5,500) deposit to reserve the Insta360 Luna Ultra before launch. The retailer states that the amount will be deducted from the final retail price once the camera becomes available. The listing adds that buyers who reserve the device will receive priority delivery based on the order in which pre-orders are placed.

The Foto Erhardt listing also includes official-looking product images of the Insta360 Luna Ultra and its specification overview. It identifies the Luna Ultra as a flagship gimbal camera equipped with a 1-inch image sensor and a Leica Summicron lens. The camera is listed with support for 8K video recording, 4K video capture at up to 120fps, 10-bit i-Log recording, Leica colour profiles, and a 3-axis gimbal stabilisation system.

The retailer further notes that the Insta360 Luna Ultra camera uses a triple AI chip that powers Deep Track subject-tracking functions. A detachable remote control with an integrated touchscreen is also shown in the published images. The Luna Ultra appears in multiple colour finishes, including a white option.

The listing reveals additional specifications for the Insta360 Luna Ultra, including MP4 and H.265 video formats, a 2-inch touchscreen display, microSD card support, and up to 12x zoom. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB 3.0, and a USB Type-C port. The retailer also claims that the camera can deliver up to four hours of battery life.

The retailer mentions an estimated waiting period of around one month before deliveries begin. However, the timeframe is based on previous pre-order experiences and does not represent an official launch schedule from Insta360.

Previous leaks have indicated that the Luna Ultra is expected to compete with DJI's Osmo Pocket 4 and Osmo Pocket 4P in the premium compact camera category. Previously, Insta360's chief executive had hinted at a price range of roughly $780 (roughly Rs. 74,400) to $960 (roughly Rs. 91,600), depending on the selected bundle. The company has yet to confirm pricing, availability, or launch details for the Luna Ultra.