Samsung is expected to launch its latest Galaxy watches alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8 later this year. The purported Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 is said to arrive with a notable change compared to its predecessor. According to a report, Samsung is preparing both Bluetooth-only and LTE variants of its next-generation flagship smartwatch for European markets. While the tech giant is testing a 5G-enabled version for select markets, European buyers may receive a more affordable 4G LTE model instead.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 Could Arrive in Bluetooth and LTE Variants

According to a report by Dutch publication GalaxyClub, Samsung is developing two versions of the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 for Europe. In addition to a cellular model with built-in mobile connectivity, the South Korean tech conglomerate is also reportedly preparing a Bluetooth and Wi-Fi-only variant.

If this move happens, it would be a first for Samsung's Ultra lineup. The Galaxy Watch Ultra, which was launched in 2024, is only offered with LTE connectivity. This allows users to make calls, send messages, and access data services without relying on a paired smartphone.

Adding a Bluetooth-only model could help Samsung offer the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 at a lower starting price. The report notes that rising component costs are affecting several upcoming Samsung products, including Galaxy S series devices.

The publication claims Samsung is preparing the Bluetooth model not only for the Netherlands but also for several other European markets. This would bring the Ultra series in line with Samsung's other smartwatch offerings, which are typically available in both Bluetooth and LTE variants.

Previous reports had also suggested that the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 would become Samsung's first smartwatch with a built-in 5G modem. However, the publication claims that the European version may not receive 5G connectivity. Instead, Samsung is reportedly developing a smartwatch with the model number SM-L715F, which is said to feature conventional 4G LTE connectivity. Meanwhile, the 5G-enabled Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 could be reserved for the US and South Korean markets.

Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 alongside the Galaxy Watch 9 series in 2026.