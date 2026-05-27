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Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 to Launch in Both Bluetooth and LTE Configurations: Report

Adding a Bluetooth-only model could help Samsung offer the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 at a lower starting price, the report suggests.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 27 May 2026 09:30 IST
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 to Launch in Both Bluetooth and LTE Configurations: Report

Samsung launched the Galaxy Watch Ultra in 2024

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Highlights
  • A Bluetooth-only model may lead to a lower starting price of Watch Ultra
  • Europe to reportedly receive a 4G LTE model instead of 5G connectivity
  • The 5G model is likely reserved for the US and South Korea
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Samsung is expected to launch its latest Galaxy watches alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8 later this year. The purported Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 is said to arrive with a notable change compared to its predecessor. According to a report, Samsung is preparing both Bluetooth-only and LTE variants of its next-generation flagship smartwatch for European markets. While the tech giant is testing a 5G-enabled version for select markets, European buyers may receive a more affordable 4G LTE model instead.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 Could Arrive in Bluetooth and LTE Variants

According to a report by Dutch publication GalaxyClub, Samsung is developing two versions of the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 for Europe. In addition to a cellular model with built-in mobile connectivity, the South Korean tech conglomerate is also reportedly preparing a Bluetooth and Wi-Fi-only variant.

If this move happens, it would be a first for Samsung's Ultra lineup. The Galaxy Watch Ultra, which was launched in 2024, is only offered with LTE connectivity. This allows users to make calls, send messages, and access data services without relying on a paired smartphone.

Adding a Bluetooth-only model could help Samsung offer the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 at a lower starting price. The report notes that rising component costs are affecting several upcoming Samsung products, including Galaxy S series devices.

The publication claims Samsung is preparing the Bluetooth model not only for the Netherlands but also for several other European markets. This would bring the Ultra series in line with Samsung's other smartwatch offerings, which are typically available in both Bluetooth and LTE variants.

Previous reports had also suggested that the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 would become Samsung's first smartwatch with a built-in 5G modem. However, the publication claims that the European version may not receive 5G connectivity. Instead, Samsung is reportedly developing a smartwatch with the model number SM-L715F, which is said to feature conventional 4G LTE connectivity. Meanwhile, the 5G-enabled Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 could be reserved for the US and South Korean markets.

Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 alongside the Galaxy Watch 9 series in 2026.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design and comfort
  • Tracking accuracy
  • Software and ecosystem
  • Battery life
  • Good
  • Bright display
  • Dynamic watch faces
  • Rugged design
  • Several strap options
  • One UI works flawlessly
  • Reliable health tracking features
  • Bad
  • Goodbye rotating bezel
  • Shaky GPS
  • ECG and BP features locked to Samsung devices
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra review
Strap Material Silicone
Dial Shape Round
Display Type Super AMOLED
Ideal For Unisex
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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2, Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 Specifications, Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 Features, Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 Launch, Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 price, Samsung
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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