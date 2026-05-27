The Samsung Galaxy S26 FE is rumoured to launch soon as the latest addition to the Galaxy S26 lineup. In recent weeks, the purported handset has been spotted on various certification sites, effectively confirming its existence. According to a report, it may have surfaced online via renders bundled with third-party protective cases. The leak reportedly provides an early look at its possible design. The Galaxy S26 FE can be seen with flat display, slim bezels, and a triple rear camera setup.

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE Renders Leak

SammyGuru shared images of the third-party cases of the Galaxy S26 FE, revealing the purported handset's design. The renders show the smartphone housed inside transparent protective cases.

Based on the leaked images, the Galaxy S26 FE features a flat display with a centred hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. The bezels surrounding the screen appear thin and uniform. It also looks to have rounded corners and a flat frame.

The power button and volume rocker are positioned on the right edge, while the left side is clean, similar to its predecessor. The front design closely resembles other devices in the Galaxy S26 lineup, as is the case with the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE, too.

The rear panel shown in the renders houses three vertically stacked camera sensors. Unlike the floating camera rings seen on some recent Samsung phones, the cameras appear to be integrated into a pill-shaped camera island located in the top-left corner. The back panel itself appears flat.

Authenticity of these images, however, cannot be independently verified. Although the leaked case renders do not reveal any hardware specifications, they indicate that Samsung may not be making major changes to the design of its next-generation ‘Fan Edition' model.

The purported handset was recently sighted on Geekbench, with the listing revealing its moniker and some of its key specifications. It was listed with the Exynos 2500 processor, which currently powers the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7. The Galaxy S26 FE could be paired with approximately 6.81GB of RAM, which could then be marketed as 8GB.

In the Geekbench 6.2.2 for Android AArch64 benchmarking test, it registered single and multi-core scores of 2,426 and 8,004 points, respectively. For comparison, the Galaxy S25 FE scored 2,002 and 6,494 in single- and multi-core tests, respectively, in Gadgets 360's tests.

The Galaxy S26 FE is expected to succeed the Galaxy S25 FE, which debuted in September 2025, and could arrive around a similar timeframe this year.