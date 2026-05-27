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Samsung Galaxy S26 FE Design Reportedly Leaked Through Third-Party Case Listings

Based on the leaked images, the Galaxy S26 FE features a flat display with a centred hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 27 May 2026 08:59 IST
Samsung Galaxy S26 FE Design Reportedly Leaked Through Third-Party Case Listings

Galaxy S26 FE is the purported successor to the Galaxy S25 FE (pictured)

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Highlights
  • S26 FE appears to feature a flat display and slim, uniform bezels
  • The handset reportedly includes a pill-shaped camera island on the rear
  • Galaxy S26 FE was recently sighted on Geekbench, revealing specifications
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The Samsung Galaxy S26 FE is rumoured to launch soon as the latest addition to the Galaxy S26 lineup. In recent weeks, the purported handset has been spotted on various certification sites, effectively confirming its existence. According to a report, it may have surfaced online via renders bundled with third-party protective cases. The leak reportedly provides an early look at its possible design. The Galaxy S26 FE can be seen with flat display, slim bezels, and a triple rear camera setup.

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE Renders Leak

SammyGuru shared images of the third-party cases of the Galaxy S26 FE, revealing the purported handset's design. The renders show the smartphone housed inside transparent protective cases.

Based on the leaked images, the Galaxy S26 FE features a flat display with a centred hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. The bezels surrounding the screen appear thin and uniform. It also looks to have rounded corners and a flat frame.

The power button and volume rocker are positioned on the right edge, while the left side is clean, similar to its predecessor. The front design closely resembles other devices in the Galaxy S26 lineup, as is the case with the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE, too.

The rear panel shown in the renders houses three vertically stacked camera sensors. Unlike the floating camera rings seen on some recent Samsung phones, the cameras appear to be integrated into a pill-shaped camera island located in the top-left corner. The back panel itself appears flat.

Authenticity of these images, however, cannot be independently verified. Although the leaked case renders do not reveal any hardware specifications, they indicate that Samsung may not be making major changes to the design of its next-generation ‘Fan Edition' model.

The purported handset was recently sighted on Geekbench, with the listing revealing its moniker and some of its key specifications. It was listed with the Exynos 2500 processor, which currently powers the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7. The Galaxy S26 FE could be paired with approximately 6.81GB of RAM, which could then be marketed as 8GB.

In the Geekbench 6.2.2 for Android AArch64 benchmarking test, it registered single and multi-core scores of 2,426 and 8,004 points, respectively. For comparison, the Galaxy S25 FE scored 2,002 and 6,494 in single- and multi-core tests, respectively, in Gadgets 360's tests.

The Galaxy S26 FE is expected to succeed the Galaxy S25 FE, which debuted in September 2025, and could arrive around a similar timeframe this year.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Flagship-level chipset
  • Good primary and decent telephoto cameras
  • Industry-leading software support
  • Bad
  • Poor thermal management
  • Average ultra-wide camera
  • Battery life is not its strongest suit
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25 FE review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4900mAh
OS Android 16
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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S26 FE, Samsung Galaxy S26 Features, Samsung Galaxy S26 FE Renders, Samsung Galaxy S25 FE, Samsung
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More

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