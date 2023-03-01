Meta unveiled its high-end virtual and mixed reality headset Quest Pro in October last year. Now, the Facebook parent seems to be investing heavily towards its metaverse plans with a flurry of AR (augmented reality) and VR (virtual reality) products. Meta is reportedly gearing up to release its first pair of smart glasses with a display in 2025 alongside a neural interface smartwatch designed to control them. Meta's AR glasses are expected to go official later in 2027, as per the report. The possible roadmap of the social media giant for this year is likely to comprise a Quest 3 headset as well. It could also unveil a headset codenamed Ventura in 2024.

A report by The Verge has leaked Meta's possible roadmap for several AR and VR products in 2023, 2024, 2025 and 2027. The report, citing employees of Meta's Reality Labs division, states that Meta Quest 3 headset featuring mixed reality experiences will be unveiled later this year. The flagship headset is expected to cost more than the current Quest 2 and could be twice as thin and powerful as the predecessor. The Meta Quest 3 could include 41 new apps and games.

To recall, the Quest 2 was unveiled with a starting price tag of $399 (roughly Rs. 32,000). Meta's Vice President for VR reportedly confirmed that it had sold almost 20 million Quest headsets to date. As per the report, he also acknowledged that the current Quest is struggling to keep new users engaged.

The report further suggests that the Mark Zuckerberg led company is planning to ship a more “accessible” headset codenamed Ventura next year. Thenceforth, the company could introduce an advanced headset codenamed La Jolla, featuring photorealistic Codec Avatars.

Moreover, the report, quoting Alex Himel, Meta's Vice President for AR, states that the company will unveil the second generation of its Ray-Ban Stories this fall. The augmented reality glasses were developed in partnership with Ray-Ban's parent Luxottica.

In 2025, the company will reportedly unveil the third generation of smart glasses with a“viewfinder” display for viewing incoming texts, scan QR codes, and translating texts from another language in real time. The glasses will be released alongside a “neural interface” band that would allow users to control them through hand gestures. Additionally, Meta is also reportedly developing a smartwatch that will work with smart glasses.

Further, Meta is reportedly considering to unveil its long-rumoured AR glasses, codenamed Orion, internally for employees in 2024. It could be launched for the public after 2027.

