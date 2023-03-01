Technology News

Meta's AR, VR Product Roadmap for Next Four Years Leaked, AR Glasses Might Debut in 2027

Meta Quest 3 could be more expensive than the current $399 (roughly Rs. 32,000) model.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 1 March 2023 18:37 IST
Meta's AR, VR Product Roadmap for Next Four Years Leaked, AR Glasses Might Debut in 2027

Meta could launch the third-generation Ray-Ban Stories in 2025

Highlights
  • Meta Quest 3 could be unveiled this year
  • Meta Quest Pro was launched in October last year
  • A headset codenamed Ventura could debut in 2024

Meta unveiled its high-end virtual and mixed reality headset Quest Pro in October last year. Now, the Facebook parent seems to be investing heavily towards its metaverse plans with a flurry of AR (augmented reality) and VR (virtual reality) products. Meta is reportedly gearing up to release its first pair of smart glasses with a display in 2025 alongside a neural interface smartwatch designed to control them. Meta's AR glasses are expected to go official later in 2027, as per the report. The possible roadmap of the social media giant for this year is likely to comprise a Quest 3 headset as well. It could also unveil a headset codenamed Ventura in 2024.

A report by The Verge has leaked Meta's possible roadmap for several AR and VR products in 2023, 2024, 2025 and 2027. The report, citing employees of Meta's Reality Labs division, states that Meta Quest 3 headset featuring mixed reality experiences will be unveiled later this year. The flagship headset is expected to cost more than the current Quest 2 and could be twice as thin and powerful as the predecessor. The Meta Quest 3 could include 41 new apps and games.

To recall, the Quest 2 was unveiled with a starting price tag of $399 (roughly Rs. 32,000). Meta's Vice President for VR reportedly confirmed that it had sold almost 20 million Quest headsets to date. As per the report, he also acknowledged that the current Quest is struggling to keep new users engaged.

The report further suggests that the Mark Zuckerberg led company is planning to ship a more “accessible” headset codenamed Ventura next year. Thenceforth, the company could introduce an advanced headset codenamed La Jolla, featuring photorealistic Codec Avatars.

Moreover, the report, quoting Alex Himel, Meta's Vice President for AR, states that the company will unveil the second generation of its Ray-Ban Stories this fall. The augmented reality glasses were developed in partnership with Ray-Ban's parent Luxottica.

In 2025, the company will reportedly unveil the third generation of smart glasses with a“viewfinder” display for viewing incoming texts, scan QR codes, and translating texts from another language in real time. The glasses will be released alongside a “neural interface” band that would allow users to control them through hand gestures. Additionally, Meta is also reportedly developing a smartwatch that will work with smart glasses.

Further, Meta is reportedly considering to unveil its long-rumoured AR glasses, codenamed Orion, internally for employees in 2024. It could be launched for the public after 2027.

After facing headwinds in India last year, Xiaomi is all set to take on the competition in 2023. What are the company's plans for its wide product portfolio and its Make in India commitment in the country? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2023 hub.

Further reading: Meta, Meta Quest 2, Meta Quest Pro, Meta Reality Labs, Ray Ban Stories, viewfinder, Ventura, La Jolla, Orion, AR, VR, Meta AR Glasses
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Andhra Pradesh Launches Investigation Into Fire Incident at Apple Supplier Foxlink Factory
Featured video of the day
MWC 2023: Here’s What Makes the OnePlus 11 Concept Smartphone One of the Coolest

Related Stories

Meta's AR, VR Product Roadmap for Next Four Years Leaked, AR Glasses Might Debut in 2027
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo V27 Pro First Impressions: Got the Looks
  2. Nothing Phone 2 to Feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Series Processor
  3. New Windows 11 Update Brings AI-Powered Bing to the Taskbar Search Box
  4. Vivo V27 Pro, Vivo V27 Goes Official in India
  5. Redmi Note 12 4G Price, Design Renders, Other Details Leaked: See Here
  6. Xiaomi 12 Pro Gets Price Cut in India: Check New Price
  7. Andhra Pradesh to Launch Probe Into Fire at iPhone Charging Cable Factory
  8. Samsung Galaxy A14 4G With 50-Megapixel Camera Launched: Details
  9. OnePlus Ace 2V Confirmed to Launch on This Date; Colour Options Teased
  10. Qualcomm Unveils iSIM for Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, Ditching eSIM
#Latest Stories
  1. Twitter Global Outage: Services Restored After Users Reported Issues With Newsfeeds
  2. French President Macron to Review, Sign Stringent Laws for Crypto Firms
  3. Qualcomm and Prophesee Partner to Work on Cameras That Work Like Human Eye
  4. Meta's AR, VR Product Roadmap for Next Four Years Leaked, AR Glasses Might Debut in 2027
  5. Andhra Pradesh Launches Investigation Into Fire Incident at Apple Supplier Foxlink Factory
  6. Telegram for macOS Rolls Out New Update; Brings Power Saving Mode, New Features
  7. RRR’s ‘Naatu Naatu’ to Be Performed Live at the 2023 Oscars
  8. Redmi Note 12 4G Price, Design Renders, Key Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch
  9. BAYC Parent Yuga Labs Announces New NFT Series ‘TwelveFold’: Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.