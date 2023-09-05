Apple's Vision Pro mixed reality headset was unveiled at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June, and it challenged the dominant VR manufacturer Meta. The Mark Zuckerberg-led company now seems to be gearing up to compete with the Apple Vision Pro headset. Meta has reportedly joined hands with LG to bring a new mixed-reality headset. The upcoming headset could debut in 2025 as a successor to Meta's high-end Quest Pro virtual reality headset. The resulting headset is expected to be priced at around $2,000 (roughly Rs. 1,65,900).

As spotted by UploadVR, a report by Maeil Business Newspaper states that Meta is collaborating with LG to build future versions of the Quest Pro headset. LG Electronics will reportedly handle the production of the future Quest Pro headset. It could use display components from LG Display, and LG Energy along with LG Innotek would reportedly supply batteries and other components. The high-end headset will reportedly be called “Meta Quest 4 Pro".

Meta's first LG-collaborated headset model is said to go official in 2025 and could be priced at around $2,000. The social media company's flagship VR headset Meta Quest Pro is currently listed for $999.99 (nearly Rs. 82,000), down from its launch price of $1,499.99 (nearly Rs. 1,23,000).

Besides the rumoured Meta Quest 4 Pro, the Facebook owner is reportedly eyeing to launch a low-end Quest headset in 2024. It is said to be priced under $200 (roughly Rs. 16,000). The Oculus Quest 2 VR headset that debuted in 2020 is currently sold for $299.99 (nearly Rs. 24,600).

Meta has partnered with multiple consumer electronics companies to release several headsets in the past. The Oculus Go was launched as a joint-venture between Meta and Xiaomi. The Oculus Rift S was manufactured and co-designed by Lenovo.

Meta is anticipated to position the upcoming high-end Quest Pro virtual reality headset against the latest Apple Vision Pro headset. The latter was showcased during Apple's WWDC event in June. It is priced at $3,499 (roughly Rs. 2,88,500) and will be available for purchase in the US starting in 2024. It runs on visionOS and features two high-resolution micro-OLED displays. It is powered by Apple's M2 and a new R1 chipset.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Apple unveiled its first mixed reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro, at its annual developer conference, along with new Mac models and upcoming software updates. We discuss all the most important announcements made by the company at WWDC 2023 on Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.