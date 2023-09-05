Technology News

Meta Teams With LG On a Mixed Reality Headset to Take on Apple's Vision Pro: Report

Meta's first LG-collaborated mixed headset model is expected to go official in 2025.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 5 September 2023 15:34 IST
Meta Teams With LG On a Mixed Reality Headset to Take on Apple's Vision Pro: Report

Photo Credit: Meta

Meta's Oculus Quest 2 VR headset is currently sold for $299.99 (nearly Rs. 24,600)

Highlights
  • Meta Quest Pro was launched in October 2022
  • Apple Vision Pro was unveiled in June
  • Meta's LG-collaborated headset could be priced around $2,000

Apple's Vision Pro mixed reality headset was unveiled at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June, and it challenged the dominant VR manufacturer Meta. The Mark Zuckerberg-led company now seems to be gearing up to compete with the Apple Vision Pro headset. Meta has reportedly joined hands with LG to bring a new mixed-reality headset. The upcoming headset could debut in 2025 as a successor to Meta's high-end Quest Pro virtual reality headset. The resulting headset is expected to be priced at around $2,000 (roughly Rs. 1,65,900). 

As spotted by UploadVR, a report by Maeil Business Newspaper states that Meta is collaborating with LG to build future versions of the Quest Pro headset. LG Electronics will reportedly handle the production of the future Quest Pro headset. It could use display components from LG Display, and LG Energy along with LG Innotek would reportedly supply batteries and other components. The high-end headset will reportedly be called “Meta Quest 4 Pro".

Meta's first LG-collaborated headset model is said to go official in 2025 and could be priced at around $2,000. The social media company's flagship VR headset Meta Quest Pro is currently listed for $999.99 (nearly Rs. 82,000), down from its launch price of $1,499.99 (nearly Rs. 1,23,000).

Besides the rumoured Meta Quest 4 Pro, the Facebook owner is reportedly eyeing to launch a low-end Quest headset in 2024. It is said to be priced under $200 (roughly Rs. 16,000). The Oculus Quest 2 VR headset that debuted in 2020 is currently sold for $299.99 (nearly Rs. 24,600).

Meta has partnered with multiple consumer electronics companies to release several headsets in the past. The Oculus Go was launched as a joint-venture between Meta and Xiaomi. The Oculus Rift S was manufactured and co-designed by Lenovo.

Meta is anticipated to position the upcoming high-end Quest Pro virtual reality headset against the latest Apple Vision Pro headset. The latter was showcased during Apple's WWDC event in June. It is priced at $3,499 (roughly Rs. 2,88,500) and will be available for purchase in the US starting in 2024. It runs on visionOS and features two high-resolution micro-OLED displays. It is powered by Apple's M2 and a new R1 chipset.

Apple unveiled its first mixed reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro, at its annual developer conference, along with new Mac models and upcoming software updates. We discuss all the most important announcements made by the company at WWDC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Meta Quest 4 Pro, Meta, LG, Meta Quest Pro, Apple, Apple Vision Pro
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ether Fail to See Gains as Volatility Overshadows Profit Windows
Arcane Season 2 Will Reportedly Debut in Winter 2024
Meta Teams With LG On a Mixed Reality Headset to Take on Apple's Vision Pro: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 15 Pro's Hardware Upgrades Might Come Alongside a Price Hike
  2. Samsung Galaxy A54 5G to Get a New Colour Option in India Soon
  3. iPhone 15 Series to Go On Sale in India Same Time as Global Debut: Report
  4. Xiaomi X Series (2023) 65-inch Ultra-HD Smart TV (L65M8-A2IN) Review
  5. OnePlus Open Outperforms Galaxy Z Fold 5 in Durability Test: Report
  6. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Tipped to Get This New Camera Sensor
  7. Google Photos to Get Support for Ultra HDR Image Format: Report
  8. Lenovo Legion Go Handheld Console Debuts With 8.8-Inch QHD+ Display: Details
  9. Oppo Find N3 Flip With Triple Rear Cameras Launched at This Price
  10. Realme C51 With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Debuts in India at This Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Boat Wave Elevate Smartwatch With Apple Watch Ultra Design Launched in India: Price, Features
  2. Meta Teams With LG On a Mixed Reality Headset to Take on Apple's Vision Pro: Report
  3. Arcane Season 2 Will Reportedly Debut in Winter 2024
  4. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ether Fail to See Gains as Volatility Overshadows Profit Windows
  5. Samsung Galaxy A54 5G New Colour Option Teased to Launch in India Soon: All Details
  6. AI-Generated Avatar to Welcome World Leaders at G20 Summit 'Mother of Democracy' Exhibition
  7. iPhone 15 Pro Models to See Major Price Hike Due to Titanium Chassis, Periscope Camera: Report
  8. Starfield Peaks at Over 248,000 Concurrent Players on Steam During Early Access Period
  9. Aditya L1 Successfully Completes Second Earth-Bound Manoeuvre, Third One Scheduled for September 10: ISRO
  10. Prime Minister Narendra Modi Meets Nvidia CEO, Discuss India’s AI Potential
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.