Apple Vision Pro With EyeSight, Eye and Voice Controls and Discrete Battery Pack Launched: Details

Apple Vision Pro was launched on Monday at Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference. The first mixed reality headset from Apple is equipped with high resolution displays with EyeSight that allows a wearer to remain aware of their surroundings. The device features eye and voice control support. It is also equipped with multiple sensors and cameras and supports both augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) technologies. The new mixed reality headset from Apple is powered by a battery pack that is worn by the user.

