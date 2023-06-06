Technology News

Apple Vision Pro With EyeSight, Eye and Voice Controls and Discrete Battery Pack Launched: Details

Apple Vision Pro will let you look at graphical elements to select and tap your fingers to select objects.

Updated: 6 June 2023 00:05 IST
Apple Vision Pro With EyeSight, Eye and Voice Controls and Discrete Battery Pack Launched: Details

Apple Vision Pro was launched on Monday at Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference. The first mixed reality headset from Apple is equipped with high resolution displays with EyeSight that allows a wearer to remain aware of their surroundings. The device features eye and voice control support. It is also equipped with multiple sensors and cameras and supports both augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) technologies. The new mixed reality headset from Apple is powered by a battery pack that is worn by the user.

 

Apple's annual developer conference is just around the corner. From the company's first mixed reality headset to new software updates, we discuss all the things we're looking forward to seeing at WWDC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
This is a breaking news story. Details will be added soon. Please refresh the page for latest version.
Refresh
Comments
Follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter for breaking news and more.
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple WWDC 2023 Live Updates: Apple Vision Pro, iOS 17, 15-inch MacBook Air
  2. MacBook Air with 15-Inch Screen Debuts Alongside New Mac Pro and Mac Studio
  3. Nothing Phone 2 Design Renders Leaked Ahead of July Launch: Details Here
  4. Apple Introduce New Features With iOS 17: All Details Here
  5. Realme 11 Pro 5G Series India Launch Offer, Pre-Order Date Tipped: See Here
  6. Xiaomi Pad 6 Specifications Teased; to Launch in India on This Date
  7. iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G India Launch Confirmed; Colour Variant Shown
  8. Motorola Edge 40 Review: A Class Apart?
  9. macOS Sonoma and iPadOS 17 Unveiled at WWDC 2023: Check Details
  10. Google Tensor G3 to Bring Big Performance Improvements: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Vision Pro With EyeSight, Eye and Voice Controls and Discrete Battery Pack Launched: Details
  2. macOS Sonoma and iPadOS 17 Unveiled at WWDC 2023: Here's Everything That's New
  3. Apple WWDC 2023 Keynote Live Updates: Apple Vision Pro AR Headset, iOS 17, New 15-inch MacBook Pro Announced
  4. WWDC 2023: iOS 17 Unveiled With StandBy Mode, Journal App, and Several Improvements
  5. MacBook Air with 15-Inch Display and Apple M2 Chip Launched; Mac Studio and Mac Pro Refreshed With Up to M2 Ultra Chips
  6. European Commission Says Companies Deploying AI Tools Like ChatGPT, Bard Should Label Content
  7. Hollywood Actors Set Vote to Authorise Possible Strike With Writers Still Out
  8. Nothing Phone 2 Design Renders Leaked Ahead of July Launch; to Feature Redesigned LED Layout: Report
  9. SBI Said to Use AI/ML Extensively in Operations: All Details
  10. Android 14 Lock Screen Clock Designs, Customisation Options Spotted Ahead of Release
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.