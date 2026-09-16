Meta One was launched in India and other global markets on Tuesday as a single subscription plan that combines the benefits of the recently launched WhatsApp Plus, Instagram Plus, and Facebook Plus plans. The Mark Zuckerberg-led tech giant is offering two Meta One subscription tiers to individuals and “AI power users”, namely Core and Premium, offering different features and Meta AI capabilities. On the other hand, businesses and content creators can choose from Meta One Essential, Advanced, Expert, and Max bundles, which offer access to the Meta Business Agent and advanced publishing features.

Meta One Price in India, Benefits

In India, the price of the Meta One Core plan is set at Rs. 549 per month. Meanwhile, the higher-end Meta One Premium plan costs Rs. 1,960 per month. On the other hand, the Meta One subscription tiers for businesses and content creators start at Rs. 639 per month for the Essential bundle plan. The Advanced bundle plan is priced at Rs. 2,099 per month.

Lastly, the top-of-the-line Expert and Max bundle plans are priced at Rs. 6,399 per month and Rs. 20,990 per month, respectively. Compared to the recently launched individual plans, the WhatsApp Plus plan is priced in India at Rs. 79 per month, while the Instagram Plus and Facebook Plus plans are priced at Rs. 99 per month each. The individual Core and Premium plans, and the bundled plans for businesses and creators, combine the benefits of the three Plus subscriptions.

The Meta One Core plan allows users to restyle Instagram stories, use voice effects, and other creative tools, while also offering higher usage limits to generate images and videos using Meta AI on Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp. With the Meta One Premium plan, users get additional usage limits for Meta AI tools and features.

Moving on, the Essential bundle offers management tools and “more access” to Meta Business Agent on WhatsApp, which is capable of responding to customers throughout the day. It also offers a Verified badge, a verified channel on the WhatsApp Business app, and impersonation protection to users after successful verification.

On the other hand, the Meta One Advanced bundle provides “professional-grade” tools, publishing features like “scheduling stories up to 30 days in advance, links in organic posts and reels, exportable analytics, and deeper audience insights”. The Expert and Max plans provide the most advanced capabilities of Meta Business Agent.