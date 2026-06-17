Qualcomm announced the Snapdragon Reality Elite Platform at the Augmented World Expo (AWE) on Tuesday. It is the latest SoC designed to power mixed reality (MR), virtual reality (VR), and emerging spatial computing devices. Arriving as the successor to the Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 chip, the Snapdragon Reality Elite focuses on delivering on-device AI and improved graphics performance while maintaining power efficiency. Qualcomm said that it is capable of powering both all-in-one video see-through (VST) headsets and lightweight optical see-through (OST) smart glasses.

Snapdragon Reality Elite Availability

The Snapdragon Reality Elite Platform will serve as the foundation for a new generation of Android XR devices, Qualcomm said. The XREAL Project Aura will be one of the first products powered by the new chipset. Meanwhile, Play For Dream is also developing an upcoming headset based on the platform.

Additional partners and products using the Snapdragon Reality Elite platform will be announced in the coming months.

Snapdragon Reality Elite Specifications

Qualcomm's new platform has a six-core Qualcomm Kryo CPU, featuring four performance cores and two efficiency cores clocked at up to 2.9GHz. It is paired with an Adreno GPU, which is claimed to deliver up to 11 percent higher peak frequency than the previous generation. The chipset also integrates Qualcomm's Hexagon AI processor with a fused AI accelerator architecture, along with the Engine for Visual Analytics (EVA). As per the company, the latter accelerates computer vision tasks like object detection, tracking, optical flow, simultaneous localisation and mapping (SLAM), and 3D reconstruction.

According to the company,, the new platform offers up to 60 percent higher GPU performance, up to 30 percent faster CPU performance, and up to 160 percent higher NPU performance compared to the Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 platform. Powered by Qualcomm's Spectra image signal processor (ISP), the platform supports up to 4.4K resolution per eye at 90fps and can handle up to 12 concurrent cameras. For video processing, it supports 8K video decoding at 60fps and 8K video encoding at 30fps. The chipset also has support for inline spatial noise reduction to improve low-latency video see-through experiences.

The biggest highlight, however, is the platform's emphasis on AI. As per the company, Snapdragon Reality Elite can deliver up to 48 trillion operations per second (TOPS) of AI compute. This is claimed to enable large language models (LLMs) and large vision models (LVMs) to run directly on-device, supporting features like photorealistic avatars, AI assistants, real-time object generation, and context-aware spatial computing.

On the connectivity front, Snapdragon Reality Elite SoC gets the Qualcomm FastConnect 7800 system with Wi-Fi 7 support, peak wireless speeds of up to 5.8Gbps, High-Band Simultaneous Multi-Link connectivity, and integrated Bluetooth 6.0 with dual-antenna support. The platform supports LPDDR5 memory running at up to 4.2GHz.

The company also claims that devices powered by Snapdragon Reality Elite can offer up to 20 percent longer battery life under similar workloads while operating up to 12 degrees Celsius cooler than previous-generation solutions.