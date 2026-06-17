Technology News
English Edition

Qualcomm Announces Snapdragon Reality Elite SoC With 48 TOPS AI Compute, Support for Android XR Headsets

The Snapdragon Reality Elite Platform will serve as the foundation for a new generation of Android XR devices, Qualcomm said.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 17 June 2026 09:44 IST
Qualcomm Announces Snapdragon Reality Elite SoC With 48 TOPS AI Compute, Support for Android XR Headsets

Photo Credit: Qualcomm

Pproducts using Snapdragon Reality Elite platform will be announced in the coming months

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Qualcomm's new platform powers MR, VR, and spatial computing devices
  • Its supports on-device AI up to 48 TOPS, Wi-Fi 7 connectivity
  • XREAL Project Aura will be one of the first devices using it
Advertisement

Qualcomm announced the Snapdragon Reality Elite Platform at the Augmented World Expo (AWE) on Tuesday. It is the latest SoC designed to power mixed reality (MR), virtual reality (VR), and emerging spatial computing devices. Arriving as the successor to the Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 chip, the Snapdragon Reality Elite focuses on delivering on-device AI and improved graphics performance while maintaining power efficiency. Qualcomm said that it is capable of powering both all-in-one video see-through (VST) headsets and lightweight optical see-through (OST) smart glasses.

Snapdragon Reality Elite Availability

The Snapdragon Reality Elite Platform will serve as the foundation for a new generation of Android XR devices, Qualcomm said. The XREAL Project Aura will be one of the first products powered by the new chipset. Meanwhile, Play For Dream is also developing an upcoming headset based on the platform.

Additional partners and products using the Snapdragon Reality Elite platform will be announced in the coming months.

Snapdragon Reality Elite Specifications

Qualcomm's new platform has a six-core Qualcomm Kryo CPU, featuring four performance cores and two efficiency cores clocked at up to 2.9GHz. It is paired with an Adreno GPU, which is claimed to deliver up to 11 percent higher peak frequency than the previous generation. The chipset also integrates Qualcomm's Hexagon AI processor with a fused AI accelerator architecture, along with the Engine for Visual Analytics (EVA). As per the company, the latter accelerates computer vision tasks like object detection, tracking, optical flow, simultaneous localisation and mapping (SLAM), and 3D reconstruction.

According to the company,, the new platform offers up to 60 percent higher GPU performance, up to 30 percent faster CPU performance, and up to 160 percent higher NPU performance compared to the Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 platform. Powered by Qualcomm's Spectra image signal processor (ISP), the platform supports up to 4.4K resolution per eye at 90fps and can handle up to 12 concurrent cameras. For video processing, it supports 8K video decoding at 60fps and 8K video encoding at 30fps. The chipset also has support for inline spatial noise reduction to improve low-latency video see-through experiences.

The biggest highlight, however, is the platform's emphasis on AI. As per the company, Snapdragon Reality Elite can deliver up to 48 trillion operations per second (TOPS) of AI compute. This is claimed to enable large language models (LLMs) and large vision models (LVMs) to run directly on-device, supporting features like photorealistic avatars, AI assistants, real-time object generation, and context-aware spatial computing.

On the connectivity front, Snapdragon Reality Elite SoC gets the Qualcomm FastConnect 7800 system with Wi-Fi 7 support, peak wireless speeds of up to 5.8Gbps, High-Band Simultaneous Multi-Link connectivity, and integrated Bluetooth 6.0 with dual-antenna support. The platform supports LPDDR5 memory running at up to 4.2GHz.

The company also claims that devices powered by Snapdragon Reality Elite can offer up to 20 percent longer battery life under similar workloads while operating up to 12 degrees Celsius cooler than previous-generation solutions.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Snapdragon Reality Elite, Snapdragon Reality Elite Features, Snapdragon Reality Elite Specifications, Qualcomm, xr glasses
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Apple's 20th Anniversary iPhone, Camera-Equipped AirPods to Reportedly Launch in 2027
Qualcomm Announces Snapdragon Reality Elite SoC With 48 TOPS AI Compute, Support for Android XR Headsets
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 16 Said to Feature 185Hz Refresh Rate Display
  2. SpaceX Brings Claude Code Rival Cursor Into Its AI Business for $60 Billion
  3. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Arrives on the US FCC Database With This Chipset
  4. Huawei Patent Document Hints at This 'Vertical' Tri-Fold Smartphone
  5. Microsoft Surface, Surface Pro Launched With Snapdragon X2 Chips: See Price
  6. Snap Launches Specs AR Glasses With a Built-In Display at This Price
  7. Motorola Razr Fold Review: The Best First-Generation Foldable Ever Made?
  8. Lenovo Tab Plus Gen 2 Launched With JBL Speaker System
  9. Athiradi OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  10. Drishyam 3 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Mohanlal's Crime Thriller Online?
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 18 to Launch With More RAM to Enable Support for More Advanced Siri AI Features: Report
  2. Cryptocurrency Prices Stabilise as US Fed Rate Cut Outlook Guides Investor Sentiment
  3. Kolahalamedu Out on OTT: Know Where to Stream This Malayalam Survival Thriller Film Online
  4. Microsoft's Copilot Cowork Feature Rolls Out Globally for Microsoft 365 Customers
  5. Sony Unveils Lytia L910 CMOS Image Sensor With LOFIC Structure, 4K 60fps Video Support
  6. Epson Expands EcoTank Portfolio in India With 15 New Printer Models
  7. Unannounced The Witcher Multiplayer Game for PC and Mobile Reportedly in the Works at CD Projekt Red
  8. Snap Launches Specs AR Smart Glasses With a Built-In Display, Up to 20 Hours of Battery Life: Price, Features
  9. SpaceX Acquires Cursor, the AI Coding Startup Competing With Claude Code and OpenAI Codex
  10. Microsoft Surface, Surface Pro Launched With Snapdragon X2 Series Chips: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »