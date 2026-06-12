The Nothing Ear 3a could arrive as the company's next affordable true wireless stereo offering, and a new leak has now revealed its expected pricing and colour options ahead of launch. The upcoming earbuds are said to follow the Nothing Ear 3 and may continue the brand's strategy of offering a lower-cost alternative alongside its flagship audio products. While official specifications remain undisclosed, the latest report suggests the earbuds could launch at the same price as their predecessor while introducing a new colour option.

Nothing Ear 3a Price, Colours (Expected)

According to a Dealabs report, the Nothing Ear 3a could launch in France at EUR 99 (roughly Rs. 10,900). The price would match the launch price of the Nothing Ear (a) from 2024, even as many consumer electronics products have become pricier in recent years. The older model is currently available in France for EUR 89 (roughly Rs. 9,800) following a subsequent price reduction.

In India, the Nothing Ear (a) was launched at Rs. 7,999. At the time of writing, the TWS headset is retailing via Flipkart at Rs. 6,499.

The report also claims that the new Ear 3a earbuds will be offered in white, black, yellow, and pink colour options. The leaked colourways are largely similar to those offered with the Nothing Ear (a). However, the Ear 3a is also expected to arrive in a new pink finish that was not part of the previous lineup.

Nothing has not yet shared any details about the Ear 3a's specifications or launch schedule. While the earbuds could offer upgrades such as wireless charging and improved noise cancellation compared to the Nothing Ear (a), no official information about their hardware or features is currently available.

Notably, the Nothing Ear 3a was previously spotted on Indonesia's SDPPI database. The listing also included the unannounced CMF Buds Neo, which is expected to be another upcoming audio product from Nothing's CMF sub-brand. The certification documents did not disclose any details about specifications, pricing, or a launch timeline.

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