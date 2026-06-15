Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Z Flip 8, Watch 9 Reportedly Listed on US FCC Weeks Ahead of Anticipated Debut

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Z Flip 8, Watch 9 Reportedly Listed on US FCC Weeks Ahead of Anticipated Debut

The rumoured Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide and Galaxy Watch 9 Classic have not yet surfaced in FCC records.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 15 June 2026 19:10 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Z Flip 8, Watch 9 Reportedly Listed on US FCC Weeks Ahead of Anticipated Debut

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 is expected to succeed the Galaxy Z Flip 7

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra has reportedly cleared FCC certification
  • Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 has also appeared in new filings as well
  • The listings suggest Samsung's launch plans remain on track
Advertisement

Samsung's next generation of foldable smartphones and smartwatches appears to be moving closer to launch. A new report suggests several upcoming Galaxy devices have surfaced in filings with the US Federal Communications Commission, a key regulatory step before commercial release. The listings are said to include the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Galaxy Z Flip 8, Galaxy Watch 9 series, and Galaxy Watch Ultra 2. Their appearance comes ahead of Samsung's rumoured Galaxy Unpacked event next month, although a few expected models have yet to appear in the database.

Samsung's Next Foldables and Wearables Surface on FCC Database

According to a report by Android Authority, various unreleased Samsung devices have recently been spotted in FCC certification listings in the US. The report says the model number SM-F776U corresponds to the Galaxy Z Flip 8, while SM-F976U is believed to be the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, which is expected to succeed the Galaxy Z Fold 7.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra Discussion
Explore More...

The certification documents also include multiple smartwatch variants as per the report. Model numbers SM-L340 and SM-L345 are said to represent the 40mm Galaxy Watch 9 in Wi-Fi and cellular versions, respectively. Meanwhile, SM-L350 and SM-L355 are believed to be the 44mm Galaxy Watch 9 models with Wi-Fi and cellular connectivity. The SM-L715 listing is reportedly linked to the cellular version of the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2.

The FCC filings do not reveal detailed specifications or official product names. However, devices typically appear in the regulator's database shortly before commercial release, suggesting that Samsung's launch schedule remains on track.

The report notes that two anticipated products have not yet appeared in FCC records. One is the rumoured Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide, which is expected to carry the model number SM-F971U. The other is the Galaxy Watch 9 Classic, reportedly associated with the SM-L510 and SM-L515 model numbers.

Their absence does not necessarily indicate a delay or cancellation. The publication suggests the corresponding filings could become public in the coming days or weeks ahead of Samsung's next launch event.

Samsung has not officially announced its next foldable smartphones or smartwatches. However, the appearance of multiple devices in FCC records suggests preparations for the company's next Galaxy Unpacked event are progressing as expected. The event is rumoured to take place in London on July 22, where Samsung is expected to unveil its latest foldable phones and wearables.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8, Samsung Galaxy Watch 9, Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide, Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 Classic, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Z Flip 8, Watch 9 Reportedly Listed on US FCC Weeks Ahead of Anticipated Debut
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. New Leak Gives Us a Better Look at the Design of the iPhone Ultra
  2. Oppo Reno 16 Pro Global Variant Listed on Geekbench With These Specs
  3. Honor X80 Pro Max Will Launch on This Date With an 11,000mAh Battery
  4. These Vivo Smartphones Will Now Cost More in India
  5. Amazon's Smartchoice Days Sale Brings Discounts on These Tablets and Laptops
  6. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra and Z Flip 8 Listed on FCC, Could Launch Soon
  7. Apple Confirms End of Software Updates for 16 Devices Ahead of Release
  8. Samsung's TM Roh Might Visit BOE in June Due to This Reason
  9. Microsoft Reportedly Considering Spinning Off Xbox Amidst Losses
  10. Here's When the OnePlus N6 Will Launch in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi's Xring O3 Chip Could Use TSMC's 3nm Process, Deliver Major Efficiency Gains Over Predecessor
  2. iPhone Ultra Spotted Again via Leaked Dummy Images That Offer a Better Look at the Foldable's Design
  3. Samsung's TM Roh Reportedly Plans to Visit BOE in June Amid Galaxy S27 OLED Supply Talks
  4. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Z Flip 8, Watch 9 Reportedly Listed on US FCC Weeks Ahead of Anticipated Debut
  5. Japanese Crypto Exchange Bitbank Limits Polymarket-Related Fund Transfers
  6. Huawei FreeBuds 7i, FreeBuds SE 4 India Launch Date Announced; Colour Options, Key Features Revealed
  7. UK to Follow in Australia’s Footsteps With Social Media Ban for Children Under 16
  8. HMD C2, HMD C2P Price and Design Leak Online; Tipped to Arrive With 6,000mAh Batteries, 6.78-Inch Displays
  9. Pova 8 Pro 5G Launch Seems Imminent as Handset Appears on Google Play Console; Key Specifications Leaked
  10. WhatsApp Reportedly Begins Testing Group Voice and Video Calls for WhatsApp Web Users
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »