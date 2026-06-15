Samsung's next generation of foldable smartphones and smartwatches appears to be moving closer to launch. A new report suggests several upcoming Galaxy devices have surfaced in filings with the US Federal Communications Commission, a key regulatory step before commercial release. The listings are said to include the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Galaxy Z Flip 8, Galaxy Watch 9 series, and Galaxy Watch Ultra 2. Their appearance comes ahead of Samsung's rumoured Galaxy Unpacked event next month, although a few expected models have yet to appear in the database.

Samsung's Next Foldables and Wearables Surface on FCC Database

According to a report by Android Authority, various unreleased Samsung devices have recently been spotted in FCC certification listings in the US. The report says the model number SM-F776U corresponds to the Galaxy Z Flip 8, while SM-F976U is believed to be the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, which is expected to succeed the Galaxy Z Fold 7.

The certification documents also include multiple smartwatch variants as per the report. Model numbers SM-L340 and SM-L345 are said to represent the 40mm Galaxy Watch 9 in Wi-Fi and cellular versions, respectively. Meanwhile, SM-L350 and SM-L355 are believed to be the 44mm Galaxy Watch 9 models with Wi-Fi and cellular connectivity. The SM-L715 listing is reportedly linked to the cellular version of the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2.

The FCC filings do not reveal detailed specifications or official product names. However, devices typically appear in the regulator's database shortly before commercial release, suggesting that Samsung's launch schedule remains on track.

The report notes that two anticipated products have not yet appeared in FCC records. One is the rumoured Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide, which is expected to carry the model number SM-F971U. The other is the Galaxy Watch 9 Classic, reportedly associated with the SM-L510 and SM-L515 model numbers.

Their absence does not necessarily indicate a delay or cancellation. The publication suggests the corresponding filings could become public in the coming days or weeks ahead of Samsung's next launch event.

Samsung has not officially announced its next foldable smartphones or smartwatches. However, the appearance of multiple devices in FCC records suggests preparations for the company's next Galaxy Unpacked event are progressing as expected. The event is rumoured to take place in London on July 22, where Samsung is expected to unveil its latest foldable phones and wearables.