Apple is said to be planning to expand its product lineup with several ambitious devices next year. According to a seasoned journalist, the Cupertino-based tech giant will commemorate the 20th anniversary of the iPhone in 2027, and it could mark it by launching a special iPhone. Alongside, AirPods with built-in cameras and Apple's second-generation foldable iPhone could also see the light of day. While the company has yet to officially confirm any plans, the purported devices are said to be in advanced stages of development.

Apple's 20th Anniversary iPhone, AI AirPods Said to Be in the Works

According to a report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple is preparing a major wave of hardware launches for 2027. The lineup is said to be headlined by a redesigned iPhone commemorating the product's 20th anniversary. It will reportedly sport an edge-to-edge display with curved glass wrapping around the sides. If accurate, it would mark a significant visual shift from the current iPhone lineup, which features a flat screen.

Apple's 20th-anniversary iPhone models are reportedly codenamed V73 and V74 and are expected to debut as the successors to the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. Apple's 2nm A21 SoC will reportedly power both handsets. Alongside, the tech giant may also follow up its foldable iPhone with a second-generation model, which is said to be internally known as V78.

However, the lineup will not be limited to the iPhone. Gurman said that Apple is also preparing a new pair of AirPods with built-in cameras. But unlike traditional cameras used for photography, the camera on the AirPods would serve as an input base for Visual Intelligence features. The earbuds would allow users to ask Siri contextual questions about objects, locations, or surroundings without taking out their phones.

Citing an example, the report mentioned that they may be able to glance at some ingredients in a kitchen and ask Siri for recipe suggestions. The product is reported to resemble existing AirPods Pro models in terms of design, but may include indicators that notify nearby users when visual data is being processed. AirPods with built-in cameras are reportedly internally codenamed B798. While the earphones were previously planned for an earlier launch, Apple's delay in launching advanced Siri and computer vision systems impacted the timeline.

Broadening its AI ambitions, Apple could also launch smart glasses competing with Meta's offerings. Per Gurman, the smart glasses are expected to arrive as early as this year and may feature more advanced cameras capable of capturing photos and videos. The company has also been believed to be exploring AI-focused wearable concepts, including a camera-equipped pendant.

While there is still some considerable amount of time before launch, the tech giant is said to be testing its 2027 hardware lineup alongside iOS 28. The software is reportedly internally codenamed Bell, and it could lay the groundwork for potentially one of the biggest product refresh cycles in Apple's history.