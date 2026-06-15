Huawei is set to bring two of its latest true wireless stereo earphones to India later this week. The Huawei FreeBuds 7i and Huawei FreeBuds SE 4 have already debuted in select global markets and are now confirmed to launch in the country on later this month. Ahead of their arrival, dedicated product pages on Flipkart and the RTC India website have revealed their pricing, colour options, and key specifications. The two models offer features such as active noise cancellation, long battery life, multi-device connectivity, and support for Android and iOS devices.

Huawei FreeBuds 7i, FreeBuds SE 4 to Launch in India

According to promotional banners on the RTC India website, the Huawei FreeBuds 7i and Huawei FreeBuds SE 4 will launch in India on June 18. The two models will be available through Flipkart alongside the RTC India official website following their launch.

The Huawei FreeBuds 7i is listed on Flipkart with an MRP of Rs. 13,999 and will be available in Pink, White, and Black colourways. The Huawei FreeBuds SE 4, priced at Rs. 7,999 according to its Flipkart listing, will be offered in White and Black colour options.

Huawei FreeBuds 7i Specifications, Features

The Huawei FreeBuds 7i, initially launched in China in September 2025, is equipped with a 11mm quad-magnet dynamic driver. The earbuds support a frequency response range of 20Hz to 40kHz and offer features such as Dynamic EQ, personalised audio profiles, spatial audio, and head tracking. For noise management, Huawei has included Intelligent Dynamic ANC 4.0 with an 8sq mm air vent structure and triple microphones. The earbuds are rated to provide up to 28dB full-band active noise cancellation and also support Awareness Mode and Voice Mode.

Connectivity options on the Huawei FreeBuds 7i include Bluetooth 5.4, dual-device connection, automatic device switching, pop-up pairing, and support for Huawei AI Life and Audio Connect applications. The earbuds work with Android, iOS, and Windows devices. Some features require devices running EMUI 10 or later.

Huawei has equipped the earbuds with three microphones, a bone-conduction microphone, and AI-powered call noise reduction technology. The company claims the system can maintain voice clarity even in environments with noise levels reaching up to 90dB. The FreeBuds 7i include touch and gesture controls. Users can swipe to adjust volume, double-tap to control playback and calls, triple-tap to change tracks, and press and hold to switch ANC modes. The earbuds also support nod gestures to accept or reject incoming calls.

The Huawei FreeBuds 7i earbuds pack 55mAh batteries, while the charging case houses a 510mAh battery. Huawei claims up to eight hours of playback on a single charge and up to 35 hours of total usage with the charging case when ANC is disabled. With ANC enabled, battery life is rated at up to five hours on the earbuds and up to 20 hours with the case. A 10-minute charge is said to provide up to four hours of playback. The earbuds require approximately 40 minutes to fully charge, while the charging case takes around one hour.

The earbuds measure 31.9×21.0×24.6mm and weigh approximately 5.4g each. The charging case measures 57.8×57.8×27.8mm and weighs around 36.5g. The earbuds carry an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Huawei FreeBuds SE 4 Features

The Huawei FreeBuds SE 4, which debuted in select global markets in August 2025, features a 10mm dynamic driver and supports ANC of up to 24dB. Audio features include four EQ presets and support for SBC, AAC, and mSBC codecs. Huawei says the earbuds use an ergonomic design developed using data from more than 10,000 ear canal samples.

The earbuds support Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity, low-latency audio transmission, seamless device switching, automatic reconnection, and manual pairing through a button on the charging case. They are compatible with Android, iOS, and EMUI devices. For calls, Huawei has equipped the FreeBuds SE 4 with three directional microphones and noise reduction technology. Users can control playback and switch between ANC, transparency, and off modes using touch gestures.

Huawei claims up to 10 hours of playback on a single charge and up to 50 hours of total battery life with the charging case. With ANC enabled, the figures drop to up to seven hours and 35 hours, respectively. A 10-minute charge is said to provide up to four hours of listening time.

Each earbud weighs 4.3g and carries an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance. The charging case weighs 36g and does not have a water-resistance rating.

Huawei Freebuds 7I FAQs What are the main features of the Huawei FreeBuds 7i? The Huawei FreeBuds 7i features 11 mm drivers and supports SBC, AAC, aptX, LDAC,and L2HC Audio Codec. It offers up to 35 hours of total playback time (including the charging case), with up to 8 hours on a single charge. The earbuds support Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and come with features like touch controls, voice assistant support, low latency mode, and more. The Huawei FreeBuds 7i uses Bluetooth 5.4 for connectivity and is rated IP54 for water and dust resistance. It is available in 3 colour options. When was the Huawei FreeBuds 7i released? The Huawei FreeBuds 7i was launched on September 4, 2025. Where can I buy the Huawei FreeBuds 7i? You can buy the Huawei FreeBuds 7i through the official Huawei website. Read More

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.