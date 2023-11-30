Redmi Watch 4 and Redmi Buds 5 Pro were launched in China on Wednesday alongside the Redmi K70 series. The smartwatch comes with Always-On Display support and runs on HyperOS. It offers access to more than 150 sports modes. The Buds 5 Pro, on the other hand, have 10mm ceramic-coated tweeters and 11mm titanium-plated woofers. They offer active noise cancellation of up to 52dB. Both wearables from Redmi are currently live for purchase and will start shipping in China next week.

Redmi Watch 4, Redmi Buds 5 Pro price, availability

The Redmi Watch 4 is offered in Elegant Black and Silver Snow White (translated from Chinese) colourways. It also comes with different strap options including metallic, leather, or nylon strap in a range of colours.

Meanwhile, the Redmi Buds 5 Pro are offered in three colour options - Clear Snow White, Ice Porcelain Blue, and Obsidian Black (translated from Chinese). The black variant is also available in an e-sports version that is seen with an orange colour tone on the inside of the case and the earbud caps.

The Redmi Watch 4 is priced at CNY 499 (roughly Rs. 5,800), while the Redmi Buds 5 Pro are listed at CNY 399 (roughly Rs. 4,700). Both these products are currently available for purchase in China via the official Xiaomi website and will start shipping starting December 5.

Redmi Watch 4 specifications, features

Redmi's newly launched smartwatch sports a 1.97-inch AMOLED display that comes with a resolution of 390 x 450 pixels and a peak brightness level of up to 600 nits. The Redmi Watch 4 runs on Xiaomi's new HyperOS.

The Redmi Watch 4 is equipped with acceleration, gyro, geomagnetic, ambient light and optical heart rate sensors along with blood oxygen tracker. It comes with more than 150 pre-installed sports modes and also has a voice coach that wearers can use to train with. Apart from daily activity tracking, the Redmi Watch 4 is equipped with a menstrual cycle tracker and also comes with stress monitoring, breath training, and sleep tracking.

Redmi has packed a 470mAh battery in the Watch 4 which is claimed to offer a battery life of up to 20 days on typical mode and up to 10 days with the Always-On Display feature turned on on a single charge. The watch comes with 5ATM water resistance. It also supports GPS, Galileo, Glonass, Beidou, QZSS, Bluetooth 5.3 and NFC connectivity. It weighs 31.5 grams and measures 47.58mm x 41.12mm x 10.5mm in size.

Redmi Buds 5 Pro specifications, features

The in-ear Redmi Buds 5 Pro earphones have dynamic drivers with 10mm ceramic-coated tweeters and 11mm titanium-plated woofers. The earphones offer active noise cancellation (ANC) of up to 52dB and come with 49ms low latency. The e-sports version, on the other hand, are equipped with a USB-C 2.4Ghz transmitter with a latency of 20ms.

Redmi Buds 5 Pro is said to offer a combined battery life of up to 38 hours including the charging case. The earbuds support Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity and come with an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance. They are also compatible with Xiaomi's headset app.

