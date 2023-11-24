Redmi K70 series won't be the only product lineup Xiaomi unveils at its upcoming event on November 29. Following the launch announcement of Redmi K70, Redmi K70E, and Redmi K70 Pro, the company has confirmed that it will also introduce a handful of products including the Redmi Book 16 (2024), Redmi Watch 4, and Redmi Buds 5 Pro on November 29 alongside the Redmi K70 series. The Chinese brand is actively teasing the design and specifications of the upcoming devices via Weibo. The Redmi Book 16 laptop is confirmed to offer 47W fast charging support. The new wearable will come as a successor to last year's Redmi Watch 3.

Xiaomi took to Weibo to confirm that the Redmi K70 launch event, set for November 29, would also see the arrival of the Redmi Watch 4, Redmi Book 16 (2024), and Redmi Buds 5 Pro. The event will begin at 7:00pm local time (4:30pm IST) in China. The brand has offered a glimpse of the design of upcoming smartwatch, laptop, and earphones through multiple teasers.

With some hardware upgrades, the Redmi Watch 4 will follow the Redmi Watch 3 from last year. The teaser images show multiple band options and multiple watch faces for the wearable. It has a square-shaped display with a black dial and a side-mounted button for navigation through the UI. It is confirmed to track heart rate, steps, and calories.

The Redmi Book 16 (2024) laptop is confirmed to feature 47W fast charging support. Finally, the Redmi Buds 5 Pro earbuds are confirmed to come with active noise cancellation support. They will succeed last year's Redmi Buds 4 Pro. They are shown in three colour options.

Redmi K70 series will be the highlight of November 29's launch event. The lineup will have three entries — Redmi K70, Redmi K70E, and Redmi K70 Pro. The top-of-the-line Redmi K70 Pro is confirmed to come with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. Meanwhile, the Redmi K70E will have a MediaTek Dimensity 8300-Ultra SoC. All three models will ship with the Xiaomi HyperOS operating system.

