Technology News

Redmi Watch 4, Redmi Book 16, Redmi Buds 5 Pro Set to Launch Alongside Redmi K70 Series on November 29

Xiaomi's launch event will begin on November 29 at 7:00pm local time (4:30pm IST) in China

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 24 November 2023 17:11 IST
Redmi Watch 4, Redmi Book 16, Redmi Buds 5 Pro Set to Launch Alongside Redmi K70 Series on November 29

Photo Credit: Redmi

Redmi Watch 4 (above) will follow the Redmi Watch 3 from last year with some hardware upgrades

Highlights
  • Redmi K70 series will be the highlight of November 29's launch event
  • The new wearable will come as a successor to last year's Redmi Watch 3
  • Redmi Book 16 laptop is confirmed to offer 47W fast charging support
Advertisement

Redmi K70 series won't be the only product lineup Xiaomi unveils at its upcoming event on November 29. Following the launch announcement of Redmi K70, Redmi K70E, and Redmi K70 Pro, the company has confirmed that it will also introduce a handful of products including the Redmi Book 16 (2024), Redmi Watch 4, and Redmi Buds 5 Pro on November 29 alongside the Redmi K70 series. The Chinese brand is actively teasing the design and specifications of the upcoming devices via Weibo. The Redmi Book 16 laptop is confirmed to offer 47W fast charging support. The new wearable will come as a successor to last year's Redmi Watch 3.

Xiaomi took to Weibo to confirm that the Redmi K70 launch event, set for November 29, would also see the arrival of the Redmi Watch 4, Redmi Book 16 (2024), and Redmi Buds 5 Pro. The event will begin at 7:00pm local time (4:30pm IST) in China. The brand has offered a glimpse of the design of upcoming smartwatch, laptop, and earphones through multiple teasers.

With some hardware upgrades, the Redmi Watch 4 will follow the Redmi Watch 3 from last year. The teaser images show multiple band options and multiple watch faces for the wearable. It has a square-shaped display with a black dial and a side-mounted button for navigation through the UI. It is confirmed to track heart rate, steps, and calories.

The Redmi Book 16 (2024) laptop is confirmed to feature 47W fast charging support. Finally, the Redmi Buds 5 Pro earbuds are confirmed to come with active noise cancellation support. They will succeed last year's Redmi Buds 4 Pro. They are shown in three colour options.

Redmi K70 series will be the highlight of November 29's launch event. The lineup will have three entries — Redmi K70, Redmi K70E, and Redmi K70 Pro. The top-of-the-line Redmi K70 Pro is confirmed to come with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. Meanwhile, the Redmi K70E will have a MediaTek Dimensity 8300-Ultra SoC. All three models will ship with the Xiaomi HyperOS operating system.

Xiaomi launched its camera focussed flagship Xiaomi 13 Ultra smartphone, while Apple opened it's first stores in India this week. We discuss these developments, as well as other reports on smartphone-related rumours and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi K70, Redmi K70 Series, Redmi Watch 4, Redmi Watch 4 Specifications, Redmi K70 Pro, Redmi K70E, Redmi Book 16, Redmi Book 16 2024, Redmi Buds 5 Pro, Xiaomi
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Huawei MatePad Pro 11 2024 to Launch on November 28; Said to Offer Two-Way Satellite Connectivity
Samsung Galaxy A05 Price in India Revealed: See Availability, Specifications

Related Stories

Redmi Watch 4, Redmi Book 16, Redmi Buds 5 Pro Set to Launch Alongside Redmi K70 Series on November 29
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 12 Will Be Available in Three Colour Options: See Here
  2. Redmi Note 13 Pro May Get LTE, 5G Variants, Reportedly Spotted Online
  3. iQoo 12 5G to Launch in India With Android 14-Based Funtouch OS 14
  4. Oppo Pad Air 2 With 11.4-Inch Display, 8,000mAh Battery Debuts: See Price
  5. Realme GT 5 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC to Launch on This Date
  6. Redmi K70 Pro Will Run on This New Mobile Chipset; Design Revealed
  7. Red Magic 9 Pro Series With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chip Launched: See Price
  8. Infinix Smart 8 HD Confirmed to Launch in India on This Date
  9. Oppo Reno 11 Series With 50-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras Go Official
  10. Rockstar Removes ‘Social Club’ Branding From Site Ahead of GTA 6
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi Watch 4, Redmi Book 16, Redmi Buds 5 Pro Set to Launch Alongside Redmi K70 Series on November 29
  2. Samsung Galaxy A05 Price in India Revealed: See Availability, Specifications
  3. Huawei MatePad Pro 11 2024 to Launch on November 28; Said to Offer Two-Way Satellite Connectivity
  4. Apple Watch Ultra Prototype With Black Ceramic Back Allegedly Appears in FCC Images
  5. Vivo X100s With Flat Display Could Launch Alongside Vivo X100 Pro+ Next Year: Report
  6. Infinix Smart 8 HD India Launch Date Set for December 8; Key Specifications Revealed
  7. Oppo Pad Air 2 With 2.4K Display, 8,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. Google Maps Shares New Features to Protect Against Fake Content, Harmful Reviews
  9. Realme GT 5 Pro Launch Set for December 7; to Get Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, Periscope Telephoto Camera
  10. Redmi K70 Pro Confirmed to Get Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, 6.67-Inch Display; Design Officially Revealed
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »