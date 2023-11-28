Sony Inzone H5 wireless gaming headphones have been launched in India. The over-the-ear Bluetooth headphones are available in two colour options and have nylon earpads for comfort. The Sony Inzone H5 offer 2.4GHz wireless connectivity. They pack 40mm dynamic driver unit alongside inbuilt microphones with support for Sony's 360 Spatial Sound format for virtualised surround sound. The Sony Inzone H5 headphones are said to deliver up to 28 hours of playback time on a single charge.

Sony Inzone H5 price in India, availability

The price of the Sony Inzone H5 is set at Rs. 15,990 in India. The headphones are offered in Black and White colour options. They will go on sale in the country from November 30 via the ShopAtSC store, Sony's offline channels, e-commerce websites, and other retail outlets.

Sony Inzone H5 specifications, features

The newly launched Sony Inzone H5 headphones are powered by a 40mm dynamic driver with a frequency response range of 5Hz–20,000Hz, and a sensitivity rating of 89dB. The wireless earphones include a bidirectional boom microphone that reduces unwanted noise. The earphones incorporate AI-based noise reduction technology to pick your voice out from the background. They include nylon earpads and a headband cushion to ensure comfort in long sessions.

The over-the-ear Sony Inzone H5 wireless headphones come with 2.4GHz wireless connectivity that lets users listen to the game audio using a USB dongle. They support Sony's 360 Spatial Sound format. The cord of the headphones is detachable and it has a length of 1.5 metres.

Sony claims that the Inzone H5 offer a battery life of up to 28 hours, and the company's speed charge is claimed to provide up to 3 hours of playback with a 10-minute charge. The approximate charging time is 3.5 hours.

