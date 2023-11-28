Noise ColorFit Pro 5 series was launched in India on Tuesday. It includes a base Noise ColorFit Pro 5 and the Noise ColorFit Pro 5 Max. These smartwatches succeed the ColorFit Pro 4 series that was launched in the country in June 2022. The newly introduced ColorFit Pro 5 models are available in multiple colour options. They also come with multiple sports modes and support SOS connectivity. Strap options for the ColorFit Pro 5 watches include leather, silicone, nylon, and metal.

Noise ColorFit Pro 5, Noise ColorFit Pro 5 Max price in India, availability

The base Noise ColorFit Pro 5 is available in Midnight Black, Vintage Brown, Sunset Orange, Classic Blue, Classic Brown, Elite Black, Elite Rose Gold, Olive Green, Rainbow Weave, and Starlight Gold colour options. It gets Elite (Metal), Classic (Leather), Lifestyle (Silicon) and Weave (Knit) strap options.

Meanwhile, the Noise ColorFit Pro 5 Max can also be bought in the abovementioned strap options and it is available in Jet Black, Space Blue, Classic Black, Classic Brown, Elite Black, Elite Silver, Sage Green, and Shadow Black colourways.

Noise ColorFit Pro 5 and Noise ColorFit Pro 5 Max base versions are priced in India at Rs. 3,999 and Rs. 4,999, while the Elite editions are listed at Rs. 4,999 and Rs. 5,999, respectively. The watches are available for purchase in the country via GoNoise.com, Flipkart, Amazon, Myntra, and authorised retailers.

Noise ColorFit Pro 5 specifications, features

The base model of the Noise ColorFit Pro 5 sports a 1.85-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 390 x 450, while the Max variant comes with a 1.96-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 410 x 502. Both panels have peak brightness levels of 600 nits. The smartwatches also come with IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

The smartwatches are equipped with the Noise Health Suite which claims to help users track health vitals like heart rate, SpO2, sleep patterns, and stress levels. The Noise ColorFit Pro 5 and Noise ColorFit Pro 5 Max come with a Productivity Suite which helps maintain and access daily reminders and weather forecasts. It is equipped with more than 100 sports modes and supports more than 150 watch faces.

Both watches claim to offer a battery life of up to seven days. The models support SOS and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. Users can pair their Noise ColorFit Pro 5 and ColorFit Pro 5 Max watches with the NoiseFit App on their smartphones.

