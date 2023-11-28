Technology News

Noise ColorFit Pro 5 Max, ColorFit Pro 5 With SOS Support Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Noise ColorFit Pro 5 smartwatches claim to offer a battery life of up to 7 days.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 November 2023 16:26 IST
Noise ColorFit Pro 5 Max, ColorFit Pro 5 With SOS Support Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Noise

Noise ColorFit Pro 5 is offered in 10 colour options

Highlights
  • Noise ColorFit Pro 5 watches have rectangular displays
  • The models support more than 150 cloud-based watch faces
  • The Noise ColorFit Pro 5 series support Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity
Advertisement

Noise ColorFit Pro 5 series was launched in India on Tuesday. It includes a base Noise ColorFit Pro 5 and the Noise ColorFit Pro 5 Max. These smartwatches succeed the ColorFit Pro 4 series that was launched in the country in June 2022. The newly introduced ColorFit Pro 5 models are available in multiple colour options. They also come with multiple sports modes and support SOS connectivity. Strap options for the ColorFit Pro 5 watches include leather, silicone, nylon, and metal.

Noise ColorFit Pro 5, Noise ColorFit Pro 5 Max price in India, availability

The base Noise ColorFit Pro 5 is available in Midnight Black, Vintage Brown, Sunset Orange, Classic Blue, Classic Brown, Elite Black, Elite Rose Gold, Olive Green, Rainbow Weave, and Starlight Gold colour options. It gets Elite (Metal), Classic (Leather), Lifestyle (Silicon) and Weave (Knit) strap options.

Meanwhile, the Noise ColorFit Pro 5 Max can also be bought in the abovementioned strap options and it is available in Jet Black, Space Blue, Classic Black, Classic Brown, Elite Black, Elite Silver, Sage Green, and Shadow Black colourways.

Noise ColorFit Pro 5 and Noise ColorFit Pro 5 Max base versions are priced in India at Rs. 3,999 and Rs. 4,999, while the Elite editions are listed at Rs. 4,999 and Rs. 5,999, respectively. The watches are available for purchase in the country via GoNoise.com, Flipkart, Amazon, Myntra, and authorised retailers.

Noise ColorFit Pro 5 specifications, features

The base model of the Noise ColorFit Pro 5 sports a 1.85-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 390 x 450, while the Max variant comes with a 1.96-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 410 x 502. Both panels have peak brightness levels of 600 nits. The smartwatches also come with IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

The smartwatches are equipped with the Noise Health Suite which claims to help users track health vitals like heart rate, SpO2, sleep patterns, and stress levels. The Noise ColorFit Pro 5 and Noise ColorFit Pro 5 Max come with a Productivity Suite which helps maintain and access daily reminders and weather forecasts. It is equipped with more than 100 sports modes and supports more than 150 watch faces.

Both watches claim to offer a battery life of up to seven days. The models support SOS and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. Users can pair their Noise ColorFit Pro 5 and ColorFit Pro 5 Max watches with the NoiseFit App on their smartphones.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Noise ColorFit Pro 5 Max

Noise ColorFit Pro 5 Max

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Strap Colour Elite (Metal), Classic (Leather), Lifestyle (Silicon), Weave (Knit)
Dial Shape Rectangle
Ideal For Unisex
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Noise ColorFit Pro 5, Noise ColorFit Pro 5 Max, Noise ColorFit Pro 5 series, Noise ColorFit Pro 5 India launch, Noise ColorFit Pro 5 Max India launch, Noise ColorFit Pro 5 series launch, Noise ColorFit Pro 5 price in India, Noise ColorFit Pro 5 Max price in India, Noise ColorFit Pro 5 specifications, Noise ColorFit Pro 5 Max specifications, Noise
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Standard Chartered Bank Joins China’s CBDC Pilot Trials : All You Need to Know
Noise ColorFit Pro 5 Max, ColorFit Pro 5 With SOS Support Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 12 Will Have the Same Camera Specifications as These Smartphones
  2. Samsung Galaxy A05 With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: See Price
  3. OnePlus 12 May Launch Globally and in India on This Day
  4. Hands-on Images Give First Good Look at Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  5. iQoo 11, More iQoo Phones Get Discounts Ahead of iQoo 12 Debut: See Offers
  6. Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Now Getting Android 14-Based One UI 6: Report
  7. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Could Debut as an ‘AI Phone’
  8. Rockstar Removes ‘Social Club’ Branding From Site Ahead of GTA 6
  9. Exclusive: Redmi 13C 5G Variant Set to Launch in India on December 6
  10. OnePlus 12 Said to Debut on December 5; Here Are Official Renders
#Latest Stories
  1. Lenovo Legion Go Handheld Gaming Console Could Launch in India Next Year
  2. Google App for Android Starts Testing Bottom-Aligned Search Bar for Improved Reachability
  3. Sony Inzone H5 Wireless Gaming Headphones With Up to 28-Hour Battery Life Launched in India
  4. New Binance CEO Richard Teng Ensures Users on Asset Safety Post Zhao’s Exit
  5. Infinix Smart 8 HD Teased to Get Apple's Dynamic Island-Like Feature Called Magic Ring
  6. Tecno Spark Go 2024 With Dynamic Port India Launch Teased; Amazon Microsite Goes Live
  7. Exclusive: Redmi 13C 5G Variant Set to Launch in India on December 6
  8. OnePlus 12 Camera Specifications Including Sony LYT-808 Sensor Revealed by Executive
  9. Noise ColorFit Pro 5 Max, ColorFit Pro 5 With SOS Support Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Google Messages Get Support for Ultra HDR Images in RCS Chats: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »