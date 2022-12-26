Technology News

Redmi set to launch its lineup of wearables alongside the Redmi K60 series on December 27.

Written by Manas Mitul, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 26 December 2022 15:49 IST
Photo Credit: Weibo/ Redmi

The Redmi Watch 3 (centre) has a 341 ppi display

Highlights
  • Redmi will also launch its Redmi Buds 4 “Youth Edition”
  • The Redmi Band 2 measures 9.99mm in thickness
  • The Redmi Watch 3 has a peak brightness of 600 nits

Redmi Watch 3, the Redmi Band 2, and the Redmi Buds 4 Lite will launch in China on December 27. The company will host its New Year conference in China on December 27 and will also unveil the much-awaited Redmi K60 series lineup of smartphones. Redmi has teased the Redmi Watch 3, Redmi Band 2, and Redmi Buds 4 Lite, showcasing the design of all three products, while also confirming some specifications, ahead of the event on Tuesday.

Redmi, in a post on Chinese social networking website Weibo, confirmed the launch of the Redmi Watch 3, Redmi Band 2, and Redmi Buds 4 Lite at the New Year conference. The conference is scheduled to take place on December 27, 7 PM local time (4:30 PM IST).

The company said that the devices will launch as part of its 2023 early spring series. The post showcased the Redmi Buds 4 Lite in a green colourway, while the Redmi Watch 3 also featured a green wrist band. The Redmi Band 2 was seen in an all-white colour variant.

Redmi also posted details about the upcoming devices on Weibo. The company said the Redmi Watch 3 will feature a 1.75-inch AMOLED display, with an increased display area of 14.8 percent over the Redmi Watch 2. The company also confirmed that the watch display is 1.3 times sharper and has up to 341 pixels per inch. The Redmi Watch 3 is also confirmed to have a peak brightness of 600 nits.

The Redmi Band 2, meanwhile, is confirmed to feature a 1.47-inch-inch screen, which is 76 percent larger than the previous generation, according to Redmi. The Redmi Band 2 will measure 9.99mm in thickness.

Finally, the Redmi Buds 4 Lite, dubbed the “Youth Edition,” is confirmed to launch in four different colourways — black, orange, white and green. These buds will weigh 3.9 grams each and are said to feature a semi-in-ear design.

Redmi, Redmi Watch 3, Redmi Band 2, Redmi Buds 4 Lite, Redmi K60 series
Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports.
