Apple's 49mm Watch Ultra 2 was launched at the company's Far Out event in September. Now, a new Apple Watch Ultra model has been allegedly spotted on the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) website, hinting that its launch could be around the corner. The early renders of the prototype from FCC suggest a rugged exterior for the rumoured wearable. It is seen with a black ceramic back panel. It's Action Button has a different design than of the Apple Watch Ultra.

An X ( formerly Twitter) user @ParrotSWD has posted alleged renders of the Apple Watch Ultra prototype from the FCC listing. The wearable is seen with a black ceramic rear case in the images and is identical to other Apple Watch Series models. It has a rugged exterior but the Action Button appears to have a different design than of the Apple Watch Ultra. The button seems to be made of plastic rather than metal. Both Apple Watch Ultra and Watch Ultra 2 feature a Titanium case. It is unclear which models of the Apple Watch Ultra the renders represent, but the design downgrades hint at the development of a possible affordable Apple Watch Ultra model.

Early Ultras had a black back which looks kinda dope #appleinternal pic.twitter.com/OvX65GNPKx — 🦜📲 (@ParrotSWD) November 16, 2023

That being said, we are not sure whether Apple would bring a new affordable Watch Ultra with a different design. The company may reveal its plan soon, until then, we will have to wait for other details to surface on the Web.

Apple's second-generation Watch Ultra 2 is currently available in India for Rs. 89,900. It is offered with Alpine Loop, Trail Loop, and Ocean band options.

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 was launched in September during the Far Out event alongside the Apple Watch Series 9. It features a 49mm case with a Retina display that offers up to 3,000 nits of peak brightness. It runs on watchOS 10 and has Apple's custom S9 SiP under the hood. It supports a diving depth of 40 meters and is claimed to deliver up to 36 hours of battery life during normal use and a maximum of 72 hours of battery life in Low Power Mode.

