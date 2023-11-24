Technology News

Apple Watch Ultra Prototype With Black Ceramic Back Allegedly Appears in FCC Images

Apple Watch Ultra's alleged renders suggest a plastic-looking Action button.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 24 November 2023 15:17 IST
Apple Watch Ultra Prototype With Black Ceramic Back Allegedly Appears in FCC Images

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple Watch Ultra 2 is offered with Alpine Loop, Trail Loop, and Ocean band options

Highlights
  • FCC images show Apple Watch Ultra prototype with a black ceramic back
  • Affordable Apple Watch Ultra could be in the works
  • Apple Watch Ultra 2 is currently available in India for Rs. 89,900
Advertisement

Apple's 49mm Watch Ultra 2 was launched at the company's Far Out event in September. Now, a new Apple Watch Ultra model has been allegedly spotted on the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) website, hinting that its launch could be around the corner. The early renders of the prototype from FCC suggest a rugged exterior for the rumoured wearable. It is seen with a black ceramic back panel. It's Action Button has a different design than of the Apple Watch Ultra.

An X ( formerly Twitter) user @ParrotSWD has posted alleged renders of the Apple Watch Ultra prototype from the FCC listing. The wearable is seen with a black ceramic rear case in the images and is identical to other Apple Watch Series models. It has a rugged exterior but the Action Button appears to have a different design than of the Apple Watch Ultra. The button seems to be made of plastic rather than metal. Both Apple Watch Ultra and Watch Ultra 2 feature a Titanium case. It is unclear which models of the Apple Watch Ultra the renders represent, but the design downgrades hint at the development of a possible affordable Apple Watch Ultra model.

That being said, we are not sure whether Apple would bring a new affordable Watch Ultra with a different design. The company may reveal its plan soon, until then, we will have to wait for other details to surface on the Web.

Apple's second-generation Watch Ultra 2 is currently available in India for Rs. 89,900. It is offered with Alpine Loop, Trail Loop, and Ocean band options.

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 was launched in September during the Far Out event alongside the Apple Watch Series 9. It features a 49mm case with a Retina display that offers up to 3,000 nits of peak brightness. It runs on watchOS 10 and has Apple's custom S9 SiP under the hood. It supports a diving depth of 40 meters and is claimed to deliver up to 36 hours of battery life during normal use and a maximum of 72 hours of battery life in Low Power Mode.

Apple unveiled its first mixed reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro, at its annual developer conference, along with new Mac models and upcoming software updates. We discuss all the most important announcements made by the company at WWDC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple Watch Ultra, Apple Watch Ultra 2, Apple Watch, Apple
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Infinix Smart 8 HD India Launch Date Set for December 8; Key Specifications Revealed
Vivo X100s With Flat Display Could Launch Alongside Vivo X100 Pro+ Next Year: Report

Related Stories

Apple Watch Ultra Prototype With Black Ceramic Back Allegedly Appears in FCC Images
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 12 Will Be Available in Three Colour Options: See Here
  2. Redmi K70 Pro Will Run on This New Mobile Chipset; Design Revealed
  3. Redmi Note 13 Pro May Get LTE, 5G Variants, Reportedly Spotted Online
  4. iQoo 12 5G to Launch in India With Android 14-Based Funtouch OS 14
  5. Realme GT 5 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC to Launch on This Date
  6. Oppo Pad Air 2 With 11.4-Inch Display, 8,000mAh Battery Debuts: See Price
  7. Rockstar Removes ‘Social Club’ Branding From Site Ahead of GTA 6
  8. Realme 12 Series Tipped to Run on This Qualcomm Mobile Chipset
  9. Samsung Galaxy A35 5G Design Renders, Key Specifications Leaked
  10. Red Magic 9 Pro Series With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chip Launched: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Watch Ultra Prototype With Black Ceramic Back Allegedly Appears in FCC Images
  2. Vivo X100s With Flat Display Could Launch Alongside Vivo X100 Pro+ Next Year: Report
  3. Infinix Smart 8 HD India Launch Date Set for December 8; Key Specifications Revealed
  4. Oppo Pad Air 2 With 2.4K Display, 8,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Google Maps Shares New Features to Protect Against Fake Content, Harmful Reviews
  6. Realme GT 5 Pro Launch Set for December 7; to Get Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, Periscope Telephoto Camera
  7. Redmi K70 Pro Confirmed to Get Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, 6.67-Inch Display; Design Officially Revealed
  8. Honor 100, Honor 100 Pro With 50-Megapixel Front Camera, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. OnePlus 12 Colour Options Confirmed Ahead of December 4 Launch
  10. Government Planning New Regulations for Hosting Deepfakes: IT Minister
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »