Redmi K70 series, comprising the vanilla Redmi K70, Redmi K70E, and Redmi K70 Pro were launched in China on Wednesday (November 29). With a similar design, the new Redmi smartphones flaunt a 6.67-inch display with up to 2K resolution and carry triple rear cameras. All three phones ship with HyperOS based on Android 14 and feature a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The top-end model in the lineup, Redmi K70 Pro, is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. The regular Redmi K70 runs on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, whereas the Redmi K70E runs on MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Ultra SoC. Both the Redmi K70 and Redmi K70 Pro come with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging.

Redmi K70, Redmi K70 Pro, Redmi K70E price

Price of the Redmi K70 starts at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 29,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model. It costs CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 31,000) for the 16GB RAM + 256GB storage version and CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 35,000) for the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage model. The top-end variant with 16GB RAM + 1TB storage costs CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs. 40,000).

Redmi K70 Pro's prices are CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 38,600) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB model, CNY 3,599 (roughly Rs. 42,000) for 16GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, CNY 3,899 (roughly Rs. 45,000) for 16GB RAM + 512GB option, and CNY 4,399 (roughly Rs. 51,000) for the top-end 24GB RAM + 1 TB storage variant.

The Redmi K70E, on the other hand, is priced at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB model, and CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 25,000) for the 12GB RAM + 512GB model. The top-end model with 16GB RAM + 1TB storage costs CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 30,000).

Redmi K70 Pro comes in Ink Black, Snow White, and Bamboo Moon Blue shades, while the Redmi K70 is available in Ink Black, Snow White, Bamboo Moon Blue, and Eggplant Purple colour options. Finally, the Redmi K70E is listed in Ink Black, Snow White, and Bamboo Moon Blue finishes.

Details regarding the launch of the Redmi K70 series in global markets including India are yet to be announced by Xiaomi. The new lineup is speculated to be rebranded as the Poco X6 series in markets outside China.

Redmi K70 Pro specifications

The dual SIM (Nano) Redmi K70 Pro runs on the company's new HyperOS interface and features a 6.67-inch Huaxing C8 OLED 2K resolution (1,440x3,200 pixels) display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, up to 3840Hz PWM dimming, and up to 4,000 nits of peak brightness. It runs on the brand-new 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, paired with up to 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage. The predecessor Redmi K60 Pro used a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

Redmi K70 Pro

Photo Credit: Redmi

For optics, the Redmi K70 Pro has a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel Light Hunter 800 main camera sensor with 1/1.55-inch size, optical image stabilisation (OIS) with f//1.6 aperture, a 50-megapixel portrait camera, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle shooter. For selfies and video chats, there is a 16-megapixel front camera.

Connectivity options on the Redmi K70 Pro include 5G, NFC, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, Beidou, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, optical distance sensor, e-compass, light sensors, ambient colour temperature sensor, and gyroscope. Besides, the phone comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication. It includes an X-axis linear vibration motor for gaming and an AI-backed ice-cooling system for thermal management. The handset also features stereo dual speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

The Redmi K70 Pro houses a 5,000mAh battery with support for 120W wired charging support. The fast charging technology is claimed to fill the battery from zero to 100 percent in just 18 minutes. With the support of Xiaomi's P2 fast charging chip and G1 battery management chip, the battery is claimed to last up to 1.42 days on a single charge. Finally, the handset measures 160x74.95x8.21mm and weighs around 209 grams.

Redmi K70 specifications

The regular Redmi K70 has the same SIM, software, and display specifications as the Redmi K70 Pro. However, the vanilla model is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage.

Redmi K70

Photo Credit: Redmi

In terms of cameras, the Redmi K70 has a triple rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel 1/1.55-inch Hunter 900 sensor with support for OIS. The unit also includes an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The selfie camera again has a 16-megapixel sensor. Connectivity options are identical to the Redmi K70 Pro, as are the sensors. It also includes an ice-cooling system for thermal management during gaming.

Xiaomi has equipped the regular Redmi K70 with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 120W wired charging support which is assured to fully charge the battery in just 18 minutes. Further, it measures 160.86x74.95x8.21mm and weighs 209 grams.



Redmi K70E specifications

The Redmi K70 and K70 Pro are joined by the affordable Redmi K70E. It features the same SIM, and software specifications as the siblings but has a 6.67-inch OLED 1.5K(1,220x2,712 pixels) display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 2160Hz touch sampling rate, 1920Hz PWM dimming, and 1,800 nits of peak brightness.

Unlike its siblings, the Redmi K70E is powered by a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Ultra, paired with 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM, and a maximum of 1TB of UFS4.0 storage. It has a triple rear camera unit, including a 64-megapixel main camera with OIS, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For selfies, it retains the 16-megapixel front camera.

Redmi K70E

Photo Credit: Redmi

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, Galileo, Glonass, GPS/A-GPS, and USB Type-C port. It packs stereo dual speakers with Dolby Atmos spatial sound. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ultrasonic distance sensor, light sensors, e-compass, and rear flicker sensor. The phone comes with an under-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

The Redmi K70E has a larger battery than its siblings. It is backed by a 5,500mAh battery with support for 90W wired fast charging support, a Xiaomi P2 custom chip, and a G1 battery management chip. The charging rate is claimed to fill the battery from zero to 100 percent in 34 minutes. Further, it measures 160.45x74.34x8.05mm and weighs around 198 grams.

