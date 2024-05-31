Samsung's Galaxy Ring is expected to be launched at its next Galaxy Unpacked event alongside next-generation foldable phones. The smart ring is touted to bring several health and sleep tracking monitors and rumours about its functionality are currently surfacing on the Web. A recent report indicates that Samsung is readying a new feature to assist Galaxy Ring owners in locating their wearables quickly. An APK teardown of Samsung's Find app includes strings suggesting the inclusion of a new mode to find the misplaced Galaxy Ring.

Samsung Galaxy Ring Could Offer a 'Lost Mode' Feature

The addition of new features for the Galaxy Ring in the Find app was spotted by Android Police via an APK teardown. As per the report, the strings in the code like "Tap start to make the light on your ring blink" and "Ring light is blinking", suggest the wearable will feature a “Lost Mode" and lights in its body.

The lights embedded in the Galaxy Ring will reportedly blink continuously after activating the Lost Mode in the Find app. This would help users locate the blinking wearable by turning off other lights in the room.

The Samsung Find App will reportedly notify users if the light is blinking or if it is unable to connect with the ring to trigger the blinking. It is also expected to let users lock their Samsung accounts from the app to protect user's ring data.

Samsung Galaxy Ring Launch Expected Soon

The Galaxy Ring was teased in January during the Galaxy S24 series launch event. It made an appearance during the MWC in February. It is expected to go official on July 10 at the next rumoured Unpacked event alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6. It is tipped to be priced at Rs. 35,000 in India. In the US, it is likely to be priced between $300-$350 (roughly Rs. 25,000 to Rs. 30,000)

The Galaxy Ring will run on Samsung's Health platform. It is confirmed to be available in three colour options, possibly black, gold, and silver. It is expected to offer heart rate tracking and SpO2 (blood oxygen) monitoring among others.

