Samsung Galaxy Ring Reportedly Works With Other Android Smartphones via Galaxy Wearable App

Samsung says its Galaxy Ring is officially compatible with devices running Android 11.0 or higher firmware, and having at least 1.5GB RAM.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 22 July 2024 15:21 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Ring is priced at $399 (roughly Rs. 33,000) in the US

Highlights
  • Samsung launched its Galaxy Ring on June 10
  • It is speculated to be compatible to other Android smartphones as well
  • The smart ring can be paired to the phone via Galaxy Wearable app
Samsung Galaxy Ring made its debut at the Galaxy Unpacked event on July 10. It is the South Korean technology conglomerate's first-ever wearable smart ring sporting an array of health and fitness monitoring features. While the Galaxy Ring was initially speculated to be only compatible with Galaxy smartphones, recent claims on social media suggest it may also work with other Android smartphones too via the Galaxy Wearable app.

Samsung Galaxy Ring Compatibility

According to a post on X (formerly Twitter) by YouTuber M. Brandon Lee (@thisistechtoday), the Samsung Galaxy Ring works on other Android devices too, dismissing claims of it only being compatible with Samsung smartphones. As per a video shared by the user, the smart ring appears to be paired with a Nothing smartphone via the Galaxy Wearables app. It may also require the installation of a few apps including Samsung Health.

The video allegedly shows the app's user interface (UI) presenting the smart ring's features including energy score, sleep, heart rate and health settings. It also appears to have an option to view more details about the smart ring, reset it and update its software via the app. Furthermore, a Find my ring option is also visible, although it is unclear if it works.

As per Samsung's FAQ section on the Galaxy Ring buying page, the wearable is compatible with Samsung smartphones on Android 11.0 or higher firmware. The official support page says the device must have 1.5GB RAM or higher to be compatible with the Galaxy Ring.

In a separate development, industry insider Avi Greengart (@greengart), through an X post, suggested that the Galaxy Ring may also be compatible with iOS devices, although not at launch. Thus, it is speculated to support iPhone models too, sometime in the future.

Samsung Galaxy Ring Specifications

Samsung Galaxy Ring is available in nine sizes with sizes ranging from 5 to 13, and comes with a sizing kit. It is equipped with a PPG (Photoplethysmography) sensor for irregular heart rhythm detection. According to Samsung, its smart ring works with the Samsung Health app and includes a temperature sensor and accelerometer to offer wearers insights into their well-being.

It also gets features supported by Galaxy AI – Samsung's suite of artificial intelligence (AI) services. It is claimed to be capable of generating detailed health reports including aspects like Energy Score and Wellness Tips. Galaxy Ring has an IP68 rating and is certified for 10 ATM water resistance. It has a titanium grade 5 build and offers Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity. Galaxy Ring's size 5 variant sports an 18mAh battery while the bigger 13 size has a 23.5mAh battery.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Ring, Samsung Galaxy Ring features
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
