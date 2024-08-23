Technology News
English Edition

Samsung Galaxy Ring Reportedly Cannot Be Repaired If It's Damaged or Battery Dies

Samsung Galaxy Ring’s lithium-ion battery pouch reportedly cannot be accessed without damaging the device.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 23 August 2024 19:25 IST
Samsung Galaxy Ring Reportedly Cannot Be Repaired If It's Damaged or Battery Dies

Photo Credit: Samsung

The press connector in the Galaxy Ring is said to join the battery with the rest of the circuit board

Highlights
  • The Samsung Galaxy Ring was launched in July
  • It is available in nine different sizes
  • An epoxy resin coating protects the Galaxy Ring on the inside
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy Ring is reportedly unrepairable if it faces damage to one of the parts or the battery dies. As per a report, the design of the smart ring by the South Korean tech giant might be the reason why it is unrepairable as the process requires opening up the ring from the inside. It is said that the wearable device's circuit board's internal connectivity is done in a way, that attempting to disassemble the unit might result in rendering it useless.

Samsung Galaxy Ring Reportedly Unrepairable

According to a report by iFixit, the lithium-ion battery is one of the two main culprits behind the lack of repairability of the Galaxy smart ring. The publication highlights that the lithium-ion battery in the Galaxy Ring offers 400 cycles of use. However, once the battery has disintegrated enough and died, it is reportedly not possible to fix the smart ring because “you can't get to the battery without destroying the device in the process.”

The publication also shared a computed tomography (CT) scan of the Samsung Galaxy Ring to showcase the second issue that leads to its irreparability. The inner side of the smart ring reportedly is surrounded by an epoxy resin coating, and inside of it lies the lithium-ion battery and the rest of the circuitry. However, there is one issue. The circuit board is said to be connected to the battery using a press connector.

For the unaware, a press connector is a solder-free solution to connect the printed circuit board (PCB) to the battery and inductive coil. It is used in cases where lack of space or the nature of the material makes it difficult to solder the parts. But this gives rise to the problem that one cannot reach the circuit board without damaging the battery in the process, as per the report.

So, if the teardown and analysis by the publication are true, the Galaxy Smart Ring might not be usable if the battery dies or if the internal circuit board gets damaged somehow. For a device that is meant to be worn throughout the day, such damages might be difficult to avoid.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Ring, Samsung, Smart Ring
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Tecno Spark Go 1 Price Range in India Leaked; Tipped to Launch in September
Worldcoin Faces Potential Ban in Colombia Amid Heightened Scrutiny

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Ring Reportedly Cannot Be Repaired If It's Damaged or Battery Dies
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A55, A35 Get a Limited Period Discount in India
  2. iPhone 16 Series Camera Features, Capture Button Details Leaked
  3. Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G May Launch Soon; Key Features Surface Online
  4. Dell XPS 13 (9345) Review: eXtreme Performance System?
  5. Poco Pad 5G With 12.1-Inch Screen Launched in India: See Price
  6. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Reportedly Spotted on Samsung OTA Server
  7. Reliance Jio Launches International Roaming Packs for Travellers
  8. Here's Why Black Myth: Wukong Has Not Yet Launched on Xbox Series S/X
#Latest Stories
  1. Obsidian Says Avowed Will Run at 30fps on Xbox Series S/X, Feature Multiple Endings
  2. Samsung Galaxy Ring Reportedly Cannot Be Repaired If It's Damaged or Battery Dies
  3. Tecno Spark Go 1 Price Range in India Leaked; Tipped to Launch in September
  4. Worldcoin Faces Potential Ban in Colombia Amid Heightened Scrutiny
  5. Google Keep for Android Rolls Out AI-Powered Feature That Can Generate Lists for You
  6. Redmi 14C Launch Date, Design, Specifications Leak via Retailer Site; May Debut on August 31
  7. Apple Patent Application Describes a Smart Ring That Can Control Multiple Devices
  8. Chandrayaan-3 Landing Anniversary: ISRO Shares New Images of Pragyan Rover, Vikram Lander to Mark the Day
  9. Moto G Stylus (2025) Design Render Leaked; Appears to Have a Glossy Rear Panel
  10. Motorola Edge 50 Neo With Dimensity 7300 SoC Shows Up on Geekbench; Could Be Rebranded as ThinkPhone 25
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »