Samsung Galaxy Ring is reportedly unrepairable if it faces damage to one of the parts or the battery dies. As per a report, the design of the smart ring by the South Korean tech giant might be the reason why it is unrepairable as the process requires opening up the ring from the inside. It is said that the wearable device's circuit board's internal connectivity is done in a way, that attempting to disassemble the unit might result in rendering it useless.

Samsung Galaxy Ring Reportedly Unrepairable

According to a report by iFixit, the lithium-ion battery is one of the two main culprits behind the lack of repairability of the Galaxy smart ring. The publication highlights that the lithium-ion battery in the Galaxy Ring offers 400 cycles of use. However, once the battery has disintegrated enough and died, it is reportedly not possible to fix the smart ring because “you can't get to the battery without destroying the device in the process.”

The publication also shared a computed tomography (CT) scan of the Samsung Galaxy Ring to showcase the second issue that leads to its irreparability. The inner side of the smart ring reportedly is surrounded by an epoxy resin coating, and inside of it lies the lithium-ion battery and the rest of the circuitry. However, there is one issue. The circuit board is said to be connected to the battery using a press connector.

For the unaware, a press connector is a solder-free solution to connect the printed circuit board (PCB) to the battery and inductive coil. It is used in cases where lack of space or the nature of the material makes it difficult to solder the parts. But this gives rise to the problem that one cannot reach the circuit board without damaging the battery in the process, as per the report.

So, if the teardown and analysis by the publication are true, the Galaxy Smart Ring might not be usable if the battery dies or if the internal circuit board gets damaged somehow. For a device that is meant to be worn throughout the day, such damages might be difficult to avoid.