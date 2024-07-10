Samsung Galaxy Ring finally went official at the company's second Galaxy Unpacked of the year held in Paris. The ring was announced alongside the latest Galaxy Z foldable smartphones. The South Korean brand's first-ever smart ring comes loaded with various health tracking and sleep monitoring features and is available in three finishes with sizes up to 13. The Galaxy Ring has a lightweight design weighing from 2.3 grams to 3.0 grams with a water-resistant build. It is touted to deliver up to seven days of battery life on a single charge. It runs on the Samsung Health platform.

Samsung Galaxy Ring price, availability

Samsung Galaxy Ring is priced at $399 (roughly Rs. 34,000) and will be available for pre-order in select markets starting July 10 with general availability starting July 24. It is offered in Titanium Black, Titanium Silver, and Titanium Gold colours.

Samsung Galaxy Ring specifications, features

The Galaxy Ring comes in nine sizes with sizes ranging from five to 13. The wearable is offered with a sizing kit that helps you find the right fit from nine size options. It offers 8MB memory and is equipped with a PPG (Photoplethysmography) sensor that lets users detect the irregular rhythms of their heartbeats. It includes a temperature sensor and accelerometer to offer wearers insights into their well-being. It works with the Samsung Health app.

Like Samsung's recent Galaxy devices, the Galaxy Ring also gets Galaxy AI touch. With Galaxy AI features like Energy Score and Wellness Tips, the Galaxy Ring generates a detailed health report with different metrics and gives recommendations to wearers. It features a sleep AI algorithm to deliver data about sleep patterns and build better habits. Along with Sleep Score and snoring analysis, the wearable provides sleep metrics such as movement during sleep, sleep latency, and heart and respiratory rate. With Cycle Tracking, the menstrual cycle can be tracked by skin temperature monitoring.

Samsung's Galaxy Ring is touted to provide instant notifications about heart rates through Heart Rate Alert via the Samsung Health app. Auto Workout Detection and Inactive Alerts are the other health-focused features available on the device. In addition, the Ring can be used to take photos or dismiss alarms on paired Galaxy smartphones with few taps. Users can find the location of Galaxy Ring via Galaxy smartphone with Find My Ring on Samsung Find.

The wearable is resistant to water and sweat with an IP68 rating and is certified for 10 ATM water resistance. It has a titanium grade 5 build and offers Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity. The Galaxy Ring can be paired with a Samsung Galaxy smartphone with Android 11.0 or above and a minimum of 1.5GB memory.

Galaxy Ring's base variant in size 5 houses an 18mAh battery while the bigger 13 size has a 23.5mAh battery. The wearable is accompanied by a specially designed charging case with LED lighting to indicate charging status. The charging case packs a 361mAh battery and it is claimed to deliver up to seven days of battery life on a single charge. Additionally, 30 minutes of charging time are claimed to fill the battery from zero to 40 percent.

The Galaxy ring measures 7.0x2.6mm. The size 5 option weighs 2.3 grams while the size 13 weighs 3.0 grams. The charging case measures 48.9x48.9x24.51 and weighs 61.3 grams.