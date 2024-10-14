Samsung Galaxy Ring was announced in July this year at the Galaxy Unpacked event in Paris, where the company launched the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 foldable smartphones. The Galaxy Smart Ring, the first of its kind from the South Korean tech giant, is offered globally in three finishes and nine sizes. The wearable will be available for purchase in India soon. Pre-reservation for the Galaxy Smart Ring is now live in the country. Samsung is also providing a couple of offers and benefits as part of the pre-reservation.

Samsung Galaxy Ring Pre-Reservation Offers in India

The Samsung Galaxy Ring is available for pre-preservation in India at a refundable token amount of Rs. 1,999. You can pre-reserve the ring via the Samsung India website as well as through leading e-commerce sites like Amazon and Flipkart, according to a press note by the company.

Benefits of pre-reserving the Samsung Galaxy Ring in India include a complimentary Wireless Charger Duo worth Rs. 4,999 and no subscription fee. Customers who pre-reserve will also get the ring with a charging case and data cable. If buyers use the Samsung Shop app, they can get a welcome voucher of up to Rs. 5,000.

Notably, the pre-reservation is available till October 15, which suggests that the ring will be available for purchase in the Indian market on October 16 or later. The final price of the Samsung Galaxy Ring in India has not yet been revealed. It is priced in select global markets at $399 (roughly Rs. 34,000). It is offered in Titanium Black, Titanium Silver, and Titanium Gold finishes.

Samsung Galaxy Ring Features

The Galaxy Ring will be offered in India in sizes 5 to 13, the same as the global variant, according to the company. Samsung will extend the option of getting a sizing kit, which customers can use to decide on the perfect fit for the ring.

Samsung's Galaxy Ring has a titanium construction, 10ATM rating, and an IP68-rating. The smallest size 5 option weighs 2.3g and measures 7mm in width. The smart ring is claimed to offer a battery life of up to seven days on a single charge.

The company added that similar to the global option, the Indian version of the Samsung Galaxy Ring will get Health AI features which may be utilised to track the users' energy levels, sleep stages, activity, heart rate, stress levels and more. It will support gesture controls and Samsung's SmartThings Find feature.

