Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Ring are expected to be unveiled at an upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event soon. Ahead of it, the handset and wearable have allegedly been spotted on the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) website, indicating their battery capacity. The Galaxy Z Flip 6 is expected to get a slight boost in battery capacity compared to the Galaxy Z Flip 5. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Ring is expected to be available in sizes 5 to 12.

In the FCC listing, spotted by MySmartPrice, Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Ring are seen with model numbers SM-F741U and SM-Q503, respectively. The listing suggests that the clamshell foldable phone will have dual-cell batteries with the EB-BF741ABY and EB-BF742ABY model numbers. As per the FCC listing, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 will support Wi-Fi 2.4GHz, 5GHz, Wi-Fi 6E, NFC, and Bluetooth.

Based on pre-shipment inspection (PSI) certificate screenshots shared by the publication, the battery of the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is rated at 3,790mAh, which is a bit higher than the 3,700mAh battery available on the Galaxy Z Flip 5. Samsung is expected to market it as a 4,000mAh battery.

As for the Galaxy Ring, the alleged listing shows that it will be available in sizes ranging from 5 to 12. It could get a 17mAh battery for the 5, 6, and 7 sizes. The 8, 9, 10 and 11 sizes are expected to get an 18.5mAh battery. Lastly, the wearable in size 12 is said. to house a 22.5mAh battery. The listing includes images of the device in a black shade. It is listed to offer Bluetooth LE and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity options.

Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Ring at its next Unpacked event. The launch event is speculated to take place on July 10 in Paris. The Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Watch 7 series, and Galaxy Buds 3 earbuds are also expected to debut at the same event.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.