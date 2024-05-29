Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 allegedly appeared on the FCC website with model number SM-F741U.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 29 May 2024 13:28 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 has a 3,700mAh battery

Highlights
  • Galaxy Ring could be available in sizes ranging from 5 to 12
  • They are expected to be launched in July
  • Samsung is expected to market 4,000mAh battery for Galaxy Z Flip 6
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Ring are expected to be unveiled at an upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event soon. Ahead of it, the handset and wearable have allegedly been spotted on the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) website, indicating their battery capacity. The Galaxy Z Flip 6 is expected to get a slight boost in battery capacity compared to the Galaxy Z Flip 5. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Ring is expected to be available in sizes 5 to 12.

In the FCC listing, spotted by MySmartPrice, Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Ring are seen with model numbers SM-F741U and SM-Q503, respectively. The listing suggests that the clamshell foldable phone will have dual-cell batteries with the EB-BF741ABY and EB-BF742ABY model numbers. As per the FCC listing, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 will support Wi-Fi 2.4GHz, 5GHz, Wi-Fi 6E, NFC, and Bluetooth.

Based on pre-shipment inspection (PSI) certificate screenshots shared by the publication, the battery of the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is rated at 3,790mAh, which is a bit higher than the 3,700mAh battery available on the Galaxy Z Flip 5. Samsung is expected to market it as a 4,000mAh battery.

As for the Galaxy Ring, the alleged listing shows that it will be available in sizes ranging from 5 to 12. It could get a 17mAh battery for the 5, 6, and 7 sizes. The 8, 9, 10 and 11 sizes are expected to get an 18.5mAh battery. Lastly, the wearable in size 12 is said. to house a 22.5mAh battery. The listing includes images of the device in a black shade. It is listed to offer Bluetooth LE and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity options.

Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Ring at its next Unpacked event. The launch event is speculated to take place on July 10 in Paris. The Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Watch 7 series, and Galaxy Buds 3 earbuds are also expected to debut at the same event.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, Samsung Galaxy Ring
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Apple's WWDC 2024 Invite Reveals Keynote Event Time, Complete Schedule: How to Watch, What to Expect
Microsoft Copilot for Telegram Released in Beta, Available to All Users for Free

