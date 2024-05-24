Samsung Galaxy Ring was teased at the company's Galaxy Unpacked event earlier this year. The South Korean tech brand then showed off the ring at MWC 2024 while revealing more details. The wearable with health tracking features is expected to go official in July and leaks about its price and availability are flowing a little more on the Web. Most recently, a prominent tipster has revealed Samsung's delivery process for the Galaxy Ring.

Tipster Evan Blass has shared the Galaxy Ring's purchase process through an email to Gadgets 360. The image shown in the mail suggests two delivery options. People who know their finger size can select the size and directly place the order. For those who don't know their size, the process is said to be a bit longer.

Samsung Galaxy Ring alleged delivery process

Photo Credit: Evan Blass

As per the image shared by Blass, Samsung will send a sizing kit for users who are not sure about their size. These sample rings will be based on US standard sizing and users can confirm their sizes and place orders after determining the optimal size through the "My Order” page. Customers then will receive an email confirmation of their order and Samsung will deliver the product to them. The official-looking image shared by the tipster looks like its taken from Samsung's online ordering page.

The Galaxy Ring is tipped to be priced at Rs. 35,000 in India. In the US, it is likely to be priced between $300-$350 (roughly Rs. 25,000 to Rs. 30,000). Samsung might add an optional subscription to go alongside the wearable. In the US, the monthly cost will be below $10 (roughly Rs. 800).

Samsung teased the Galaxy Ring in January during the Galaxy Unpacked event. The brand showcased it in February at MWC. It is anticipated to be unveiled at the next Unpacked event. The ring is confirmed to be available in three colour options, possibly black, gold, and silver. It will run on the Samsung Health platform and is likely to come with a heart rate sensor, SpO2 (blood oxygen) sensor, sleep tracker, and more.

