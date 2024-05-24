Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Ring Delivery Process Revealed in New Leak: How it Might Work

Samsung's sample rings in the sizing kit could be based on standard US sizes.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 24 May 2024 19:06 IST
Samsung Galaxy Ring Delivery Process Revealed in New Leak: How it Might Work

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Ring is tipped to be priced at Rs. 35,000 in India

  • Samsung teased the Galaxy Ring in January during Galaxy Unpacked event
  • It is expected to be available in different sizes
  • The Galaxy Ring is tipped to be priced at Rs. 35,000 in India
Samsung Galaxy Ring was teased at the company's Galaxy Unpacked event earlier this year. The South Korean tech brand then showed off the ring at MWC 2024 while revealing more details. The wearable with health tracking features is expected to go official in July and leaks about its price and availability are flowing a little more on the Web. Most recently, a prominent tipster has revealed Samsung's delivery process for the Galaxy Ring.

Tipster Evan Blass has shared the Galaxy Ring's purchase process through an email to Gadgets 360. The image shown in the mail suggests two delivery options. People who know their finger size can select the size and directly place the order. For those who don't know their size, the process is said to be a bit longer.

galaxy ring evan blass Samsung Galaxy Ring

Samsung Galaxy Ring alleged delivery process
Photo Credit: Evan Blass

 

As per the image shared by Blass, Samsung will send a sizing kit for users who are not sure about their size. These sample rings will be based on US standard sizing and users can confirm their sizes and place orders after determining the optimal size through the "My Order” page. Customers then will receive an email confirmation of their order and Samsung will deliver the product to them. The official-looking image shared by the tipster looks like its taken from Samsung's online ordering page.

The Galaxy Ring is tipped to be priced at Rs. 35,000 in India. In the US, it is likely to be priced between $300-$350 (roughly Rs. 25,000 to Rs. 30,000). Samsung might add an optional subscription to go alongside the wearable. In the US, the monthly cost will be below $10 (roughly Rs. 800).

Samsung teased the Galaxy Ring in January during the Galaxy Unpacked event. The brand showcased it in February at MWC. It is anticipated to be unveiled at the next Unpacked event. The ring is confirmed to be available in three colour options, possibly black, gold, and silver. It will run on the Samsung Health platform and is likely to come with a heart rate sensor, SpO2 (blood oxygen) sensor, sleep tracker, and more.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Ring, Samsung Galaxy Ring specifications, Samsung
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Reliance, Disney Said to Seek CCI Nod With Cricket Rights Assurance

  1. Oppo Reno 12, Reno 12 Pro With 50-Megapixel Front Cameras Launched
  2. Samsung Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35 Review: Midrange Performance
  3. Moto G85 5G Design Renders Leaked; Suggests Curved Display
  4. Best Tech Deals of the Week: Our Top Picks
  5. Honor Magic 6 Series India Launch Details Leaked
  6. Poco F6 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 120W Fast Charging Launched
  7. Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 Chip Beats M3 MacBook Air in These Benchmarks
