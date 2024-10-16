Samsung Galaxy Ring was launched in India on Wednesday. Earlier this week, the South Korean tech giant had opened reservations for the ring in India with an upfront payment of Rs. 1,999. The wearable was unveiled at the Galaxy Unpacked event in Paris in July alongside the latest Galaxy Z foldable smartphones. The smart ring is available in three finishes and nine different sizes. It is Samsung's first fitness ring, offering AI-powered health tracking and sleep monitoring features. The Galaxy Ring runs on the Samsung Health platform and is claimed to deliver up to seven days of battery life on a single charge.

Samsung Galaxy Ring Price in India

Price of Samsung Galaxy Ring starts at Rs. 38,999 in India and will be available on Samsung.com, select retail stores, Amazon and Flipkart. The wearable is launched in Titanium Black, Titanium Silver, and Titanium Gold colour options.

Customers can avail of Samsung's sizing kit to verify their ring size before purchasing Galaxy Ring. No-cost EMI options of the device start at Rs. 1,625 for 24 months. Customers purchasing the ring before October 18 can get a 25W travel adapter free of cost.

Samsung Galaxy Ring Specifications

The Galaxy Ring comes in nine sizes ranging from five to 13. As mentioned, the wearable comes with a sizing kit that helps users find the right fit from nine size options. The base size five version weighs 2.3 grams and is 7.0mm wide, whereas size 13 weighs 3 grams. It ships with Samsung's proprietary Health AI features to track different health data. It provides Sleep Score and snoring analysis, sleep metrics such as movement during sleep, sleep latency, and heart and respiratory rate.

With Galaxy AI, the ring generates a detailed health report that includes health metrics like Energy Score. The device offers a three-sensor system comprising, optical bio-signal sensor, temperature sensor and accelerometer. It works with the Samsung Health app. The Galaxy Ring is claimed to deliver up to seven days of battery life along with a clamshell design charging case. The charging case has LED lighting to indicate charging status.

Samsung's Galaxy Ring features a titanium build and is IP68 water and dust-resistant. It is advertised to withstand depths of up to 100 meters with its 10ATM rating. Wearers can double pinch via Gestures to take a photo or turn off an alarm on a connected Galaxy smartphone.

