Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Series Pricing Tipped; SmartTag 2, Smart Ring, XR Headset Details Surface Online

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is expected to start at EUR 319.99 (roughly Rs. 28,700).

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 21 June 2023 20:07 IST
Photo Credit: Passionategeekz/ Roland Quandt (@rquandt)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is seen in Black and Silver colour options

  • The second Galaxy Unpacked event is set to be held in July in Seoul
  • The Galaxy Watch 6 series is likely to come with in-house Exynos W930 SoC
  • The Watch 6 models are said to come in Bluetooth and 4G LTE variants

Samsung is confirmed to host the second Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event in July. The South Korean tech giant is set to launch a number of new devices including the Galaxy Watch 6 series, SmartTag 2, Smart Ring, and the XR headset. The Watch 6 series is expected to include a base and a classic model, likely to be offered in two colour variants each. A new leak suggests the price of the Watch 6 series and offers other details about the other devices.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic price (expected)

According to French publication Dealabs Magazine, spotted by the blog Passionategeekz, the 40mm Bluetooth version of the Galaxy Watch 6 is expected to be priced at EUR 319.99 (roughly Rs. 28,700), while the 4G LTE version of the model is likely to be marked at EUR 369.99 (roughly Rs. 33,200). The 40mm dial model is tipped to be offered in Graphite and Cream colourways. The report also mentions that the price is valid only for France and details about other regions has been currently not revealed.

Samsung Galaxy watch 6 winfuture Samsung Galaxy Watch 6

The purported 40mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 model in Graphite and Cream colour options
Photo Credit: Passionategeekz/ Roland Quandt (@rquandt)

On the other hand, the 44mm Bluetooth version of the Galaxy Watch 6 model is tipped to be priced at EUR 349.99 (roughly Rs. 31,300), and the 4G LTE version of the same size is expected to be listed at EUR 399.99 (roughly Rs. 35,800), according to the report. The 44mm dial model is reported to be available in Graphite and Silver colour options.

The report added that the 43mm Bluetooth version of the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic model is likely to be priced at EUR 419.99 (roughly Rs. 37,600), while the 4G LTE version of the 43mm Classic model is expected to be marked at EUR 469.99 (roughly Rs. 42,100).

Meanwhile, the 47mm Bluetooth version of the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic model is tipped to be priced at EUR 449.99 (roughly Rs. 40,300), while the 4G LTE version of the same is said to be marked at EUR 499.99 (roughly Rs. 44,800). All variations of the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic are likely to be offered in Black and Silver colour options.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic specifications (expected)

The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic models are reported to arrive with rotating bezels. All the variants of the Watch 6 series are expected to be powered by a Samsung Exynos W930 SoC. An optional LTE modem integration is expected to be able to maintain an Internet connection without any smartphone within the range.

The smartwatches are expected to sport sapphire glass displays and are therefore likely to be relatively more scratch-resistant than its segment competitors. It is expected to come with a 5 ATM water resistance rating.

Samsung XR Headset details (expected)

To compete with Apple, Samsung is also expected to launch an immersive Extended Reality (XR) headset. Announced at the Google I/O 2023 keynote address, the Mountain View, California-based tech giant revealed that they are working with Samsung to offer an immersive reality experience for Android users. It is expected to be unveiled at the July event.

samsung xr headset rquandt passionategeekz 1687356968707 samsung_xr_headset

A rumoured design of the Samsung XR Headset
Photo Credit: Passionategeekz/ Roland Quandt (@rquandt)

Samsung SmartTag 2 specifications (expected)

Alongside the aforementioned devices, Samsung is speculated to unveil the second-generation Galaxy SmartTag. It is expected to offer several improvements over the preceding device. The SmartTag 2 is likely to come with a stronger signal, longer battery life and boosted security features that will help avoid unauthorised tracking. The tracker is also expected to offer a wireless range.

samsung smart tag 2 rquandt passionategeekz 1687357031833 https://i.gadgets360cdn.com/large/samsung-smart-tag-2_rquandt_passionategeekz_1687357031833.jpg

A leaked image of the Samsung SmartTag 2
Photo Credit: Passionategeekz/ Roland Quandt (@rquandt)

Samsung Smart Ring specifications (expected)

To meet the increasing demand for fitness trackers, it is speculated that Samsung will introduce a new health-tracking device. The report states that the South Korean company has created a device called the Samsung SmartRing. The sensors in the purported smart ring are expected to surround the finger from all sides and offer more accurate observations than other smart devices. Reportedly, the ring will be equipped with electrocardiogram (ECG) and photoplethysmography (PPG) sensors.

samsung smart ring rquandt passionategeekz ring

A design render of the rumoured Samsung Smart Ring
Photo Credit: Passionategeekz/ Roland Quandt (@rquandt)

What are the most exciting titles that gamers can look forward to in 2023? We discuss some of our favourites on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Sucharita Ganguly
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Series Pricing Tipped; SmartTag 2, Smart Ring, XR Headset Details Surface Online
