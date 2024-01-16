Technology News
  • Home
  • Wearables
  • Wearables News
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, Watch 5, Watch 4 Series Get Blood Pressure Monitoring and ECG in India: How to Use

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, Watch 5, Watch 4 Series Get Blood Pressure Monitoring and ECG in India: How to Use

Samsung activated the features on compatible Galaxy Watch series after receiving approval from India's Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 16 January 2024 11:59 IST
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, Watch 5, Watch 4 Series Get Blood Pressure Monitoring and ECG in India: How to Use

Photo Credit: Samsung

BP and ECG tracking features are confirmed to be available in Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 5 series

Highlights
  • ECG and blood pressure features are restricted to certain regions
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 series was launched last year
  • Both features will be available on Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 5
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 series was launched at the company's Galaxy Unpacked event last year. Now, the South Korean electronic brand has introduced ECG (Electro Cardiography) and BP (Blood Pressure) monitoring capabilities for its latest wearables in India. New health-tracking features can be accessed via the Samsung Health Monitor app in the Galaxy Watch 6 lineup and it will assist the users in performing ECG tests from the comfort of their homes and enable regular health checkups. The BP and ECG tracking features are confirmed to be available in Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 5 series as well.

Samsung is activating blood pressure monitoring and ECG features on the Galaxy Watch 6 series in India after receiving regulatory clearances and certifications from India's Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation, according to an official press release. The health tracking features can be accessed via the bundled Samsung Health Monitor app on the wearables and the updates will reach devices through an OTA (over-the-air) rollout. Both features are promised to be made available on the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 5.

Users can measure the rhythm of their heartbeat through the ECG tracking feature by wearing the Galaxy Watch 6, Galaxy Watch 5, and Galaxy Watch 4 models firmly on their wrists. Sensors placed on the skin will detect the electrical signals produced by the heart each time it beats and the data will be recorded in a graph. With the Samsung Health Monitor ECG app, users can create, record, save, and share ECG data with health professionals.

How to measure blood pressure and ECG with Galaxy Watch?

Once you've set up the Samsung Health Monitor app on your Galaxy Watch and Galaxy smartphone you can take an ECG whenever and wherever you want. You have to calibrate the wearable based on the instructions on the app and slide it up your wrist for a good fit to review the blood pressure measurements.

To measure ECG:

  • Pair your Galaxy Watch with the Galaxy smartphone.
  • Wear the Galaxy Watch snugly on your wrist and open the Samsung Health Monitor app.
  • Rest your fingertip of the opposite hand lightly on the Galaxy Watch's top button for 30 seconds.
  • Open the Samsung Health Monitor app on your phone, then tap the record to view the data.
  • Tap Share this report to share the PDF of your ECG results.
Are affordable smartwatches worth it? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design and comfort
  • Tracking accuracy
  • Software and ecosystem
  • Battery life
  • Good
  • Excellent build quality
  • Personalised workout experience
  • Accurate health and fitness tracking
  • Good software and apps
  • Fast charging
  • Bad
  • ECG, blood pressure monitoring don't work in India
  • Camera controller app exclusive to Samsung phones
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 review
Display Size 40mm
Strap Material Silicone
Dial Shape Round
Display Type AMOLED
Ideal For Unisex
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2024 hub.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, ECG, BP, Samsung, Samsung Health Monitor app, Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
OnePlus Buds 3 India Launch Date Confirmed; to be Unveiled Alongside OnePlus 12, OnePlus 12R

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, Watch 5, Watch 4 Series Get Blood Pressure Monitoring and ECG in India: How to Use
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme Note 1 Specifications Leak; Tipped to Launch Later This Month
  2. Samsung Galaxy A05s, Galaxy M14, Galaxy F14, More Get Discounts in India
  3. Airtel, Reliance Jio Likely to End Unlimited 5G Data Offers: Here's Why
  4. Realme 12 Pro 5G Series to Launch in India on This Day
  5. Killer Soup Review
  6. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Hands-On Video Leaked: Watch Here
  7. Samsung Said to Offer 7 Years of Android Updates for Galaxy S24 Series
  8. Honor MagicBook X16 (2024) Launched in India at This Price
  9. OnePlus 12 Price in India Leaked Accidentally on Amazon
  10. Samsung Galaxy S24 Listed for Sale Ahead of Launch: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ether Retain Profits Despite Most Altcoins Showing Losses: Details
  2. Apple to Enable Sideloading in Europe by Splitting the App Store in Two Ahead of EU Deadline: Mark Gurman
  3. Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, Watch 5, Watch 4 Series Get Blood Pressure Monitoring and ECG in India: How to Use
  4. OnePlus Buds 3 India Launch Date Confirmed; to be Unveiled Alongside OnePlus 12, OnePlus 12R
  5. Critics Choice Awards Winners 2024: The Full List, From Barbie to Oppenheimer
  6. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series May Get 7 Years of Android Updates; Online Exclusive Colour Options Tipped
  7. Realme Note 1 Specifications Leak Online Shortly After New Series Teased; Launch Timeline Tipped
  8. Apple Offers Rare iPhone 15 Discounts in China Amid Slow Sales, Competition From Huawei, Xiaomi
  9. Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Teases ‘Hundreds’ of Builds, Post-Launch Content
  10. Samsung Galaxy S24 Listed for Sale Ahead of Launch: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »