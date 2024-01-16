Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 series was launched at the company's Galaxy Unpacked event last year. Now, the South Korean electronic brand has introduced ECG (Electro Cardiography) and BP (Blood Pressure) monitoring capabilities for its latest wearables in India. New health-tracking features can be accessed via the Samsung Health Monitor app in the Galaxy Watch 6 lineup and it will assist the users in performing ECG tests from the comfort of their homes and enable regular health checkups. The BP and ECG tracking features are confirmed to be available in Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 5 series as well.

Samsung is activating blood pressure monitoring and ECG features on the Galaxy Watch 6 series in India after receiving regulatory clearances and certifications from India's Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation, according to an official press release. The health tracking features can be accessed via the bundled Samsung Health Monitor app on the wearables and the updates will reach devices through an OTA (over-the-air) rollout. Both features are promised to be made available on the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 5.

Users can measure the rhythm of their heartbeat through the ECG tracking feature by wearing the Galaxy Watch 6, Galaxy Watch 5, and Galaxy Watch 4 models firmly on their wrists. Sensors placed on the skin will detect the electrical signals produced by the heart each time it beats and the data will be recorded in a graph. With the Samsung Health Monitor ECG app, users can create, record, save, and share ECG data with health professionals.

How to measure blood pressure and ECG with Galaxy Watch?

Once you've set up the Samsung Health Monitor app on your Galaxy Watch and Galaxy smartphone you can take an ECG whenever and wherever you want. You have to calibrate the wearable based on the instructions on the app and slide it up your wrist for a good fit to review the blood pressure measurements.

To measure ECG:

Pair your Galaxy Watch with the Galaxy smartphone.

Wear the Galaxy Watch snugly on your wrist and open the Samsung Health Monitor app.

Rest your fingertip of the opposite hand lightly on the Galaxy Watch's top button for 30 seconds.

Open the Samsung Health Monitor app on your phone, then tap the record to view the data.

Tap Share this report to share the PDF of your ECG results.

