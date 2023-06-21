Technology News
  Amazon to Help Indian Customers Exchange Rs. 2,000 Note via Amazon Pay Wallet: Here's How

Amazon to Help Indian Customers Exchange Rs. 2,000 Note via Amazon Pay Wallet: Here's How

Amazon customers can deposit cash of up to Rs. 50,000 per month, including notes of Rs. 2,000 denomination, Amazon said.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 21 June 2023 18:54 IST
Amazon to Help Indian Customers Exchange Rs. 2,000 Note via Amazon Pay Wallet: Here's How

Amazon said the amount handed over to delivery agents will be credited to customers' Amazon Pay wallets

Highlights
  • Since the RBI's May 19 order, Indians began to use the Rs. 2,000 notes
  • RBI decided last month to withdraw the largest denomination notes
  • The company has also launched the Amazon Prime Lite in India

Amazon customers can now use their Rs. 2,000 notes to top up their Amazon Pay balances during cash-on-delivery orders, as it offers a doorstep solution to ease the stress of exchanging such currency. 

Customers can deposit cash of up to Rs. 50,000 per month, including notes of Rs. 2,000 denomination, Amazon said.

The cash load at doorstep service by Amazon Pay is helping consumers convert high-value notes for digital transactions.

"Don't stress if stores are refusing to accept Rs. 2,000 notes for payments. You can hand them over to an Amazon delivery agent during your next cash-on-delivery order," Amazon said.

On May 19, the Reserve Bank of India announced the withdrawal of Rs. 2,000 currency notes from circulation; the existing notes in circulation can either be deposited in bank accounts or exchanged by September 30.

"With Amazon Pay's ‘cash load at doorstep' service, KYCed customers can hand over additional cash or leftover change to the delivery agent to load the same to their Amazon Pay balance during a cash-on-delivery order," it said.

In order to avail the facility, customers have to complete video KYC on the Amazon app, which takes about 5-10 minutes.

During their next cash-on-delivery order, they can simply hand over the currency notes to the delivery agent.

The updated balance will start reflecting in the customer's Amazon Pay balance shortly thereafter. Subsequently, customers can create a UPI handle on their balance account in under one minute and begin paying anyone, anywhere.

Customers can scan and pay with any QR code in shops, send money to any phone number/ person, or pay on all their favourite online apps with the 24x7 convenience and security of Amazon Pay.

"The facility to top up your Amazon Pay balance with cash handed to delivery agents at your doorstep is one of our unique services in India available to full KYCed customers.

"Staying true to our mission, we will continue to provide holistic experiences to our customers by facilitating such simplified solutions and further catalyse the digital payments revolution in India," Vikas Bansal, Whole-time Director, Amazon Pay India, said.

Apple unveiled its first mixed reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro, at its annual developer conference, along with new Mac models and upcoming software updates. We discuss all the most important announcements made by the company at WWDC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon, Amazon Pay, Amazon Pay wallet, RBI, Rs. 2000 note, Zomato
Coinbase Launched Unusual Legal Offensive Months Before US SEC Crackdown

Amazon to Help Indian Customers Exchange Rs. 2,000 Note via Amazon Pay Wallet: Here's How
