The 12GB + 256GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is priced in India at Rs. 1,24,999.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 21 June 2023 14:43 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is exclusively offered in Graphite, Lime, Light Blue, and Red colour variants

Highlights
  • The phone has a 6.8-inch Edge QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display
  • It supports 45W wired and 15W wireless fast charging
  • It is equipped with a 200-megapixel primary wide rear sensor

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is now offered in two additional colours exclusively on the Samsung website and exclusive offline stores. The phone was launched earlier this year in four colour variants, alongside the Samsung Galaxy S23 series, which included the base Samsung Galaxy S23 and the Samsung Galaxy S23+. The Galaxy S23 Ultra is powered by a slightly overclocked variant of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired and 15W wireless fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price in India, availability

Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra is now exclusively available in Light Blue and Red variants, which are available on the Samsung India website and exclusive Samsung offline stores. The phone is also available in Graphite and Lime colourways on the company website. Meanwhile, the handset is sold on Amazon, Flipkart and offline stores, in Phantom Black, Cream, Green, and Lavender colour options. 

The base 12GB + 256GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is priced at Rs. 1,24,999 in India. The 12GB + 512GB and 12GB + 1TB variants are listed at Rs.1,34,999 and Rs. 1,54,999, respectively.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra specifications, features

The phone sports a 6.8-inch Edge QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of up to 240Hz. The dual nano SIM-supported smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC paired with 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of inbuilt storage. The handset runs Android 13 out-of-the-box with the One UI 5.1 skin on top.

For optics, the quad rear camera unit of the Galaxy S23 Ultra model is equipped with a 200-megapixel primary wide sensor, a 12-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens, and two 10-megapixel sensors with telephoto lenses. A 12-megapixel sensor is housed in a centre-aligned hole-punch slot at the top of the front panel for selfies and video calling.

An S Pen stylus is offered alongside the Galaxy S23 Ultra, which supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, and USB Type-C port connectivity. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired and 15W wireless fast charging support. The phone comes with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. Weighing 234 grams, the body of the phone measures 78.1mm x 163.4mm x 8.9mm in size.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
