Samsung Confirms Galaxy Unpacked Event in South Korea for Late July; Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 Expected

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 are expected to be launched at the event.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 June 2023 11:23 IST
Samsung Confirms Galaxy Unpacked Event in South Korea for Late July; Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 Expected

Photo Credit: Samsung

Recent Samsung Galaxy Unpacked events took place in key cities like New York, London and Barcelona

Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event will take place in late July, the Suwon headquartered company has confirmed today (June 7). For the first time, the event will take place in the company's home country, Seoul, South Korea. In previous years, Samsung held its Unpacked launch events either in the US or Europe. This will be the second Galaxy Unpacked event this year, following the Galaxy S23 series launch programme in February. We are expected to see the debut of Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 foldable smartphones at this Unpacked event, along with the Galaxy Watch 6 lineup.

Samsung Electronics on Wednesday announced that it will host the next Galaxy Unpacked event in the last week of July in Seoul, South Korea. The launch event for next-generation foldable devices will take place at COEX in Samseong-dong, Gangnam.

“The foldable category embodies Samsung's philosophy of delivering breakthrough innovation that pushes boundaries to reshape the future of mobile experiences,” said Samsung Mobile Chief TM Roh.

In previous years, Samsung held its Galaxy Unpacked events in key cities like New York, London, Berlin, and Barcelona. The company says it is shifting its direction for Unpacked for foldable devices to focus on different trend-leading cultural cities around the globe that closely align with the designated theme of each event. “Hosting Unpacked in Seoul holds great significance both as it is a city that has become an emerging epicentre of innovation and culture as well as the foldable category", TM Roh added.

This time, the Unpacked is scheduled to take place earlier than usual. Last year, it happened in August. Samsung is highly speculated to hold the event on July 26, however, the exact date and time are expected to be unveiled soon.

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 are expected to make their debut at the event alongside Galaxy Watch 6 lineup. The foldable smartphones could run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The Galaxy Tab S9 series, including the base Galaxy Tab S9, the Galaxy Tab S9+, and the high-end Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra are also expected to go official during the event.

Comments

Further reading: Samsung Electronics, Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023, Samsung Galaxy Unpacked, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, TM Roh

