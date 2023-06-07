Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event will take place in late July, the Suwon headquartered company has confirmed today (June 7). For the first time, the event will take place in the company's home country, Seoul, South Korea. In previous years, Samsung held its Unpacked launch events either in the US or Europe. This will be the second Galaxy Unpacked event this year, following the Galaxy S23 series launch programme in February. We are expected to see the debut of Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 foldable smartphones at this Unpacked event, along with the Galaxy Watch 6 lineup.

Samsung Electronics on Wednesday announced that it will host the next Galaxy Unpacked event in the last week of July in Seoul, South Korea. The launch event for next-generation foldable devices will take place at COEX in Samseong-dong, Gangnam.

“The foldable category embodies Samsung's philosophy of delivering breakthrough innovation that pushes boundaries to reshape the future of mobile experiences,” said Samsung Mobile Chief TM Roh.

In previous years, Samsung held its Galaxy Unpacked events in key cities like New York, London, Berlin, and Barcelona. The company says it is shifting its direction for Unpacked for foldable devices to focus on different trend-leading cultural cities around the globe that closely align with the designated theme of each event. “Hosting Unpacked in Seoul holds great significance both as it is a city that has become an emerging epicentre of innovation and culture as well as the foldable category", TM Roh added.

This time, the Unpacked is scheduled to take place earlier than usual. Last year, it happened in August. Samsung is highly speculated to hold the event on July 26, however, the exact date and time are expected to be unveiled soon.

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 are expected to make their debut at the event alongside Galaxy Watch 6 lineup. The foldable smartphones could run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The Galaxy Tab S9 series, including the base Galaxy Tab S9, the Galaxy Tab S9+, and the high-end Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra are also expected to go official during the event.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G was recently launched by the company in India alongside the more expensive Galaxy A54 5G smartphone. How does this phone fare against the Nothing Phone 1 and the iQoo Neo 7? We discuss this and more on Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.