Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 to Launch in Three Different Variants With 32GB Internal Storage: Report

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 series is available in two variants.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 25 March 2024 17:49 IST
Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 to Launch in Three Different Variants With 32GB Internal Storage: Report

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 series packs 16GB of internal storage

Highlights
  • Samsung will most likely announce new wearables in July
  • Galaxy Watch 6 is priced at Rs. 19,999
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 could be offered in Wi-Fi and eSIM versions
Samsung's Galaxy Watch 7 series is anticipated to launch alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6 smartphones in the second half of this year. The flagship wearable lineup will succeed last year's Galaxy Watch 6 series. Now, a media report claims that Samsung will release three versions of the Galaxy Watch 7. Each variant is expected to come in Wi-Fi and eSIM versions and the report reveals their model numbers. Samsung could pack 32GB storage on the Galaxy Watch 7 series.

As per a report from Sammobile, Samsung will launch three versions of the Galaxy Watch 7 this year. These models would reportedly be available in Wi-Fi-only and Wi-Fi and eSIM variants. The Galaxy Watch 6 is available only in two variants, a base model and the Classic.

The first variant of the Galaxy Watch 7 reportedly has two model numbers — SM-L300 and SM-L305. The middle variant's model numbers are said to be — SM-L310 and SM-L315, while the top-end variant of the wearable comes with model numbers — SM-L700 and SM-L705. The model numbers ending with the number five could offer cellular connectivity and eSIM support.

Further, the report states that the Galaxy Watch 7 will come with 32GB of internal storage. This would be a significant upgrade over the predecessor. The Galaxy Watch 6 series packs 16GB of internal storage.

The new Galaxy Watch 7 lineup is likely to be announced at the next Samsung Unpacked event alongside the next-generation foldable smartphones. The event is expected to take place in July in Paris.

As per past leaks, the Galaxy Watch 7 will run on a 3nm chip with a new version of Wear OS and One UI Watch. It is said to be 50 percent more power-efficient compared to the Galaxy Watch 6.

The currently outgoing Galaxy Watch 6 is priced at Rs. 19,999 for the base Bluetooth variant in India, whereas the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic starts at Rs. 36,999.

