Samsung has introduced seasonal offers for its wide lineup of products in India, including smartphones, wearables, TVs, tablets, audio products and more. The company has launched a ‘New BigInnings' programme to boost sales during the wedding season in the country. Under the programme, consumers will be offered curated product packages, which can be availed when buying three or more Samsung products. The programme will also bring special services to help consumers to set up their new home.

According to a Samsung press release, customers can avail a discount of seven percent while buying three or more Samsung products. The offers under the ‘New BigInnings' programme are available throughout the wedding season, till February 29, 2024. The South Korean electronics giant is also providing affordable EMI options starting at Rs. 6,999.

The programme will bring discounts to a wide range of smartphones, home entertainment products, audio products, and more. Notably, the seven percent discount can be availed on a combination purchase of the latest Samsung foldables like Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5, and wearables like the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, Galaxy Watch 6, and Galaxy Buds 2.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, launched in July, runs on Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy SoC and sports a 7.6-inch AMOLED inner display, along with a 6.2-inch cover screen. The foldable uses Samsung's new Flex Hinge with a dual rail structure. The 256GB variant of the foldable is priced in India at Rs. 1,54,999.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 also runs on the custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy. It sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,640 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex inner display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The cover display is a 3.4-inch Super AMOLED folder-shaped screen with 720x748 pixels resolution and a refresh rate of 60Hz. The 256GB variant of the phone costs Rs. 99,999.

In addition to the smartphones and wearables, Samsung is also providing discounts on the combination purchase of its televisions like the Neo QLED TV, QLED TV, and Frame TV, alongside its line of refrigerators. Offers are also available on Samsung soundbars, ACs, washing machines, microwaves, and more.

Samsung's wedding season packages can be availed on the Samsung website until February 29, 2024. In addition to the seven percent discount on the purchase of three or more products, the company is also offering a five percent discount upon buying two or more Samsung devices.

“We are thrilled to introduce the New BigInnings programme for newlywed consumers as they begin setting up their new life together. Beyond providing amazing offers, this initiative offers memorable experience with seamless and hassle-free service,” Sumit Walia, Senior Director, Samsung India said in the press release.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.