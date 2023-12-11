Technology News
Samsung Offers Product Wedding Packages With Discounts: Galaxy Z Fold 5, Refrigerators, Neo QLED TVs, More

The company has launched a ‘New BigInnings’ programme to boost sales during the wedding season in the country.

By Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 11 December 2023 17:31 IST
Samsung Offers Product Wedding Packages With Discounts: Galaxy Z Fold 5, Refrigerators, Neo QLED TVs, More

Photo Credit: Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 launched earlier this year in July

  • Buyers can avail a discount of 7 percent on 3 or more Samsung products
  • The wedding season deals are live until February 29, 2024
  • Samsung is also providing special services for setting up new homes
Samsung has introduced seasonal offers for its wide lineup of products in India, including smartphones, wearables, TVs, tablets, audio products and more. The company has launched a ‘New BigInnings' programme to boost sales during the wedding season in the country. Under the programme, consumers will be offered curated product packages, which can be availed when buying three or more Samsung products. The programme will also bring special services to help consumers to set up their new home.

According to a Samsung press release, customers can avail a discount of seven percent while buying three or more Samsung products. The offers under the ‘New BigInnings' programme are available throughout the wedding season, till February 29, 2024. The South Korean electronics giant is also providing affordable EMI options starting at Rs. 6,999.

The programme will bring discounts to a wide range of smartphones, home entertainment products, audio products, and more. Notably, the seven percent discount can be availed on a combination purchase of the latest Samsung foldables like Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5, and wearables like the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, Galaxy Watch 6, and Galaxy Buds 2.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, launched in July, runs on Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy SoC and sports a 7.6-inch AMOLED inner display, along with a 6.2-inch cover screen. The foldable uses Samsung's new Flex Hinge with a dual rail structure. The 256GB variant of the foldable is priced in India at Rs. 1,54,999.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 also runs on the custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy. It sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,640 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex inner display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The cover display is a 3.4-inch Super AMOLED folder-shaped screen with 720x748 pixels resolution and a refresh rate of 60Hz. The 256GB variant of the phone costs Rs. 99,999.

In addition to the smartphones and wearables, Samsung is also providing discounts on the combination purchase of its televisions like the Neo QLED TV, QLED TV, and Frame TV, alongside its line of refrigerators. Offers are also available on Samsung soundbars, ACs, washing machines, microwaves, and more.

Samsung's wedding season packages can be availed on the Samsung website until February 29, 2024. In addition to the seven percent discount on the purchase of three or more products, the company is also offering a five percent discount upon buying two or more Samsung devices.

“We are thrilled to introduce the New BigInnings programme for newlywed consumers as they begin setting up their new life together. Beyond providing amazing offers, this initiative offers memorable experience with seamless and hassle-free service,” Sumit Walia, Senior Director, Samsung India said in the press release.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

Display (Primary) 7.60-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 4-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2176x1812 pixels
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

Display (Primary) 6.70-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 3700mAh
OS Android 13
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6

Display Size 40mm
Strap Material Silicone
Dial Shape Round
Display Type AMOLED
Ideal For Unisex
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic

Display Size 43mm
Dial Shape Round
Display Type AMOLED
Ideal For Unisex
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Colour Black
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Samsung Neo QLED Ultra-HD Smart TV (55QN90A)

Samsung Neo QLED Ultra-HD Smart TV (55QN90A)

Display 55.00-inch
Screen Type QLED
Dimensions 235 x 1227 x 768 mm
Resolution Standard Ultra-HD
OS Tizen
Smart TV Yes
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Z Fold 5, Samsung Neo QLED TV, Galaxy Watch 6, Galaxy Buds
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Bonk Token Overtakes Pepecoin to Become Latest Riot on Memecoin Block: Everything to Know

Samsung Offers Product Wedding Packages With Discounts: Galaxy Z Fold 5, Refrigerators, Neo QLED TVs, More
