Viture, a company that specialises in video display glasses, announced the launch of Vonder smart glasses. Unlike most of Viture's traditional entertainment-focused products, Vonder is an AI-driven product designed to replace your regular eyewear. Vonder smart glasses offer a different take on the smart glasses category, with a focus on privacy and everyday comfort. The smart glasses use AI and audio recordings to convert voice into memories in a privacy-oriented way. The company also claims financial-grade encryption, ensuring that its smart glasses can be used in every work environment.

Vonder Smart Glasses Price and Availability

Interested buyers outside the US can only register their interest for the smart glasses at the moment. Buyers in the US can pre-order the glasses from $299 (before customisations) on Vonder's website or at a Best Buy store starting September 28. Orders will start shipping in November.

Vonder Smart Glasses Design, Features

Since Vonder's Smart Glasses are designed for everyday comfort and privacy, they avoid the usual cameras, displays, and always-on audio recording features. Vonder claims this makes them lightweight (around 30g), so they include only the necessary mics, chips, buttons, and speakers. This also makes Vonder eyewear appear very similar to regular eyewear. A key part of this experience is customisation. Vonder lets you choose from a variety of frames in a variety of colours and finishes. It also offers prescription lenses, including progressive and transition lenses.

Given its focus on privacy, Vonder smart glasses only record audio when prompted. In normal use, the glasses recognise and record only the user's voice. When in a meeting, the user can also activate Meeting Mode via a physical switch, which turns on an LED indicator. This mode records and separates everyone's voices, helping capture conversations, meetings, and more. Additionally, Vonda smart glasses will never store the recorded audio. It deletes the original audio after converting it into text and memories.

The minimal hardware inside these regular-looking glasses is powered by an AI called Vonder Personal Memory Graph. This AI can record, process and recall information and even handle audio prompts like taking notes or handling hands-free calls. Users can also choose other models, like Gemini, Claude, and ChatGPT, in the app.

The wearable promises a full day of battery life and fast charging, reaching 80 percent in 25 minutes.