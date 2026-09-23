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Motorola Signature 27 Unveiled With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Chip, 200-Megapixel Telephoto Camera

The Signature 27 is the first Motorola smartphone to feature Audio by B&O.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 23 September 2026 09:52 IST
Motorola Signature 27 Unveiled With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Chip, 200-Megapixel Telephoto Camera

Photo Credit: Motorola

The handset features an aluminium silhouette with contoured edges

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Highlights
  • Signature 27 features a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera
  • It is the first Motorola smartphone to feature Audio by B&O
  • The handset comes with an advanced ArcticMesh cooling system
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Motorola Signature 27 was unveiled at the Snapdragon Summit 2026 on Tuesday. The handset arrives as the second model in the brand's Signature series, following the debut of the Motorola Signature earlier this year. The new flagship is among the first smartphones announced with Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chipset. It features a 50-megapixel Sony LYTIA 910 main camera and a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera. Motorola has also introduced a new naming approach with the Signature 27, using the final two digits of the upcoming year to distinguish generations.

Motorola Signature 27 Availability, Colour Options

Motorola has not yet revealed the pricing or exact sale date of the Signature 27. The company has, however, confirmed that the smartphone is expected to launch in markets globally later this year.

The Motorola Signature 27 will be available in two colour options: Pantone Coal Smoke and Pantone Capulet Green. The former features a woven texture intended to improve grip and durability, while the latter gets a brushed, textile-inspired finish.

Motorola Signature 27 Features, Specifications

The Motorola Signature 27 is powered by Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chipset, which was introduced alongside the standard Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 at Snapdragon Summit 2026. As per the company, it enables improved on-device AI capabilities, camera performance, gaming responsiveness, and faster download speeds.

The flagship also features Motorola's ArcticMesh cooling system. The thermal solution combines diamond-infused thermal gel, liquid metal, and copper mesh with a redesigned 3D vapour chamber. Motorola says the vapour chamber is 40 percent larger than the previous generation.

For optics, the Signature 27 gets a 50-megapixel Sony LYTIA 910 main camera and a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera. Motorola is also introducing its Video Enhancement Engine, which uses AI to analyse a scene before and during recording and adjust colour tones in real time.

AI features extend to Google's Gemini as well. The Signature 27 will support Gemini Omni, which can turn prompts, photos or existing video footage into a finished video. Users can also use Google's Lyria to generate music and soundtracks.

Motorola promises seven years of OS upgrades for the Signature 27. The smartphone is expected to launch with Android 17. The Signature 27 is also the first Motorola smartphone to feature Audio by B&O. The branding is etched onto the rear panel of the handset.

The company has yet to disclose details such as the display, battery capacity, charging speeds, RAM, storage, or the remaining camera sensors of the handset.

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Further reading: Motorola Signature 27, Motorola Signature 27 features, Motorola Signature 27 Specifications, Motorola, Snapdragon Summit 2026
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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