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Mac Mini M6, Mac Studio With M5 Max and M5 Ultra Chips Go on Sale in India: Price, Specifications

Apple's latest compact desktop computers can be purchased via Apple Store locations, on the company’s website, and in the Apple Store app.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 23 September 2026 11:46 IST
Mac Mini M6, Mac Studio With M5 Max and M5 Ultra Chips Go on Sale in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple says developers can utilise on-device coding agents on the new Mac Studio

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Highlights
  • The Mac mini with the M6 chip starts at Rs. 99,900 in India
  • Both new compact desktop models run macOS 27 Golden Gate
  • Mac Studio with M5 Max chip starts at Rs. 2,79,900 in India
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Apple's new Mac mini and Mac Studio are now available for purchase in India. They were announced in August as the latest addition to the Cupertino-based tech giant's compact desktop lineup. The new Mac mini is powered by the M6 and M5 Pro chips, while the Mac Studio is available with the M5 Max and M5 Ultra silicon. Both models also run macOS 27 and come with Apple Intelligence features, including Siri AI. Apple says the new desktops offer support for demanding workloads such as agentic AI, video production, software development, and 3D rendering.

Mac Mini and Mac Studio Price in India, Availability

The Mac mini with the M6 chip starts at Rs. 99,900, while the M5 Pro-powered model starts at Rs. 2,09,900. For students and educators, the Mac mini with M6 starts at Rs. 88,900, while the M5 Pro variant starts at Rs. 1,97,900.

Meanwhile, the Mac Studio with M5 Max starts at Rs. 2,79,900, while the M5 Ultra model starts at Rs. 6,29,900. Education pricing starts at Rs. 2,56,900 and Rs. 5,84,900, respectively.

The company also offers configure-to-order options for both desktops, allowing buyers to customise specifications such as the chip, memory, and storage.

They are available for purchase in India at Apple Store locations, on the company's website, and in the Apple Store app. They will also be available through Apple Authorised Resellers. The Mac Studio configuration with 512GB of unified memory will be available later in October.

Mac Mini and Mac Studio Features, Specifications

Apple's latest Mac mini can be configured with M6 and M5 Pro chips. The M6 model features a 12-core CPU, a 12-core GPU with Neural Accelerators in every core, and a dual 16-core Neural Engine. It starts with 16GB of unified memory and can be configured with up to 32GB, while memory bandwidth goes up to 170GB/s.

The company claims the M6-powered Mac mini can deliver up to four times faster AI performance, two times faster graphics performance, and 40 percent faster CPU performance compared to the previous generation. The M5 Pro model, meanwhile, has up to an 18-core CPU and 20-core GPU. It supports up to 64GB of unified memory and up to 307GB/s of memory bandwidth.

Apple says both Mac mini variants support Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and upgraded 2.5Gb Ethernet. There is also a 10Gb Ethernet option available.

Moving on, the Mac Studio is available with M5 Max and M5 Ultra. The M5 Max model features an 18-core CPU, up to a 40-core GPU with Neural Accelerators, and up to 128GB of unified memory. The M5 Ultra variant can be configured with up to a 36-core CPU, an 80-core GPU, and up to 512GB of unified memory with 1.2TB/s of memory bandwidth.

Both Mac Studio models feature Thunderbolt 5, with transfer speeds of up to 120Gbps. Apple also supports PCIe expansion, external storage, and hub solutions. With Remote Direct Memory Access, multiple Mac Studio systems can also be clustered for distributed AI inference.

The Mac Studio supports up to eight displays, including up to four Studio Display XDR monitors running at 5K resolution and 120Hz. Apple's new compact desktops are designed for on-device AI, with next-generation GPUs featuring Neural Accelerators in every core, alongside dedicated Neural Engines. They run macOS 27 Golden Gate.

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Further reading: Mac Studio 2026, Mac Studio 2026 Price in India, Mac Studio 2026 Specifications, Mac Mini 2026, Mac Mini 2026 Price in India, Mac Mini 2026 Specifications, Apple
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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