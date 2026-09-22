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Samsung Galaxy S27, S27 Plus, S27 Pro, S27 Ultra RAM and Storage Details Leaked Online

Cost could determine whether the company uses the newer technologies across the entire range or limits them to specific tiers.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 22 September 2026 19:14 IST
Samsung Galaxy S27, S27 Plus, S27 Pro, S27 Ultra RAM and Storage Details Leaked Online

Samsung has reportedly yet to finalise the memory and storage standards

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Highlights
  • The Galaxy S27 Ultra may get 16GB RAM with 1TB storage
  • The Galaxy S27 Pro could offer 12GB RAM with 1TB storage
  • The Pro and Ultra may use LPDDR6 RAM and UFS 5.1 storage
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Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S27 series could retain similar RAM and storage configurations across the range, while the higher-end models may receive newer memory and storage standards. A new leak has outlined the expected combinations for the Galaxy S27, Galaxy S27 Plus, Galaxy S27 Pro and Galaxy S27 Ultra. It also suggests that LPDDR6 RAM and UFS 5.1 storage remain under consideration for the Ultra and Pro models. The South Korean tech giant has not confirmed these details, while the reported hardware changes could raise questions about pricing.

Galaxy S27 Series RAM and Storage Configurations

Tipster Lanzuk claimed on a Naver blog that Samsung could keep 12GB RAM as the standard option across much of the Galaxy S27 lineup. The leak, which draws on Weibo posts and South Korean industry sources, lists 256GB and 512GB storage options for the Galaxy S27 and Galaxy S27 Plus.

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The Galaxy S27 Ultra could follow a similar pattern at the lower storage tiers, with 12GB RAM paired with 256GB or 512GB. The top 1TB configuration may instead get 16GB RAM. The reported Galaxy S27 Pro could offer 12GB RAM with all three storage options, including 1TB.

The tipster also points to LPDDR6 RAM and UFS 5.1 storage for the Galaxy S27 Pro and Galaxy S27 Ultra models. However, Samsung has reportedly yet to finalise the memory and storage standards. Cost could determine whether the company uses the newer technologies across the entire range or limits them to specific tiers.

For comparison, the Galaxy S26 Ultra reportedly uses LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. The reported move to LPDDR6 and UFS 5.1 would therefore bring newer memory and storage standards to Samsung's higher-end Galaxy S27 models.

Galaxy S27 Series Could See Other Hardware Upgrades

Previous leaks suggest Samsung could use the Exynos 2700 in some markets for the Galaxy S27 Ultra, while the Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 could power the phone in markets such as the US.

The Galaxy S27 Pro and S27 Ultra have also been tipped to debut Samsung's in-house M16 OLED panel. Earlier reports claim that the panel could improve brightness, colour performance and power efficiency. The standard Galaxy S27 and Galaxy S27 Plus could also receive upgraded displays. They are reportedly expected to move from the M13 panel used on earlier models to the M14 panel found on the Galaxy S26 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Lighter IP68 rated design
  • Privacy Display is handy and practical
  • One UI gets smarter with better AI integrations
  • Fast-charging finally
  • Impressive video recording capability
  • Bad
  • 3x telephoto camera needs work
  • Low-light performance could have been better
  • Selfies don?t show accurate edge-detection
  • S Pen cannot be used as camera remote
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra review
Display 6.90-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1024GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,440x3,120 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S27, Galaxy S27 Plus, Galaxy S27 Pro, Galaxy S27 Ultra, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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