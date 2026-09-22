Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S27 series could retain similar RAM and storage configurations across the range, while the higher-end models may receive newer memory and storage standards. A new leak has outlined the expected combinations for the Galaxy S27, Galaxy S27 Plus, Galaxy S27 Pro and Galaxy S27 Ultra. It also suggests that LPDDR6 RAM and UFS 5.1 storage remain under consideration for the Ultra and Pro models. The South Korean tech giant has not confirmed these details, while the reported hardware changes could raise questions about pricing.

Galaxy S27 Series RAM and Storage Configurations

Tipster Lanzuk claimed on a Naver blog that Samsung could keep 12GB RAM as the standard option across much of the Galaxy S27 lineup. The leak, which draws on Weibo posts and South Korean industry sources, lists 256GB and 512GB storage options for the Galaxy S27 and Galaxy S27 Plus.

The Galaxy S27 Ultra could follow a similar pattern at the lower storage tiers, with 12GB RAM paired with 256GB or 512GB. The top 1TB configuration may instead get 16GB RAM. The reported Galaxy S27 Pro could offer 12GB RAM with all three storage options, including 1TB.

The tipster also points to LPDDR6 RAM and UFS 5.1 storage for the Galaxy S27 Pro and Galaxy S27 Ultra models. However, Samsung has reportedly yet to finalise the memory and storage standards. Cost could determine whether the company uses the newer technologies across the entire range or limits them to specific tiers.

For comparison, the Galaxy S26 Ultra reportedly uses LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. The reported move to LPDDR6 and UFS 5.1 would therefore bring newer memory and storage standards to Samsung's higher-end Galaxy S27 models.

Galaxy S27 Series Could See Other Hardware Upgrades

Previous leaks suggest Samsung could use the Exynos 2700 in some markets for the Galaxy S27 Ultra, while the Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 could power the phone in markets such as the US.

The Galaxy S27 Pro and S27 Ultra have also been tipped to debut Samsung's in-house M16 OLED panel. Earlier reports claim that the panel could improve brightness, colour performance and power efficiency. The standard Galaxy S27 and Galaxy S27 Plus could also receive upgraded displays. They are reportedly expected to move from the M13 panel used on earlier models to the M14 panel found on the Galaxy S26 Ultra.