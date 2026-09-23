Adobe Premiere has expanded to Android, bringing the company's mobile video editing app to a wider set of users. The app is available for free and offers tools for editing multi-layer projects, improving audio and adding effects, transitions and music. It also supports creator-made templates and Adobe Firefly-powered generative AI features. Premiere on Android supports video exports at up to 4K resolution and does not require a forced login or show ads or watermarks. Adobe launched Premiere for iPhone with multi-track editing, dynamic audio waveforms and generative AI tools in September 2025.

Adobe Premiere for Android Launches With Multi-Track Editing

Adobe announced the Android release in a press release, expanding Premiere mobile beyond the iPhone. The app's multi-track timeline lets users layer video clips, music, voiceovers, text and effects within the same project. Frame-accurate editing provides more precise control over cuts, which can be useful when matching edits to dialogue, reactions or music.

Premiere also includes creator-made templates that users can customise for their own projects. Those who prefer to start from scratch can add effects, transitions and other creative assets. The app supports music and other content from Adobe Stock, along with files stored on the device and audio extracted from videos.

Adobe's Premiere app includes an Enhance Audio tool that reduces distracting background noise and improves the clarity of interviews, voiceovers and other recordings. This gives users a way to clean up audio within the editing workflow instead of relying on separate tools.

The app also brings several Firefly-powered generative AI features. Users can access Generative Fill, Image-to-Video and Generate Sound Effects to create additional visual and audio content for their projects.

Premiere supports editing and exporting videos at up to 4K resolution. Adobe says users can start editing without a forced login or upgrade prompts, while the app itself does not show advertisements or add watermarks to exported videos.

Adobe offers the core video editing tools in Premiere mobile for free. Users can pay for additional generative credits and storage if they need access to more AI-powered features or cloud storage. Premiere mobile is now available through the Google Play Store for Android 13 or later devices with at least 5GB of RAM.

The Android version follows the launch of Premiere mobile on iPhone last year. Adobe says feedback from creators who used the mobile editor helped shape the Android version and its editing experience.

Adobe plans to add more features to Premiere mobile through future updates. These include Adobe Fonts, enhanced captions, keyframe support, cropping and beat detection. The company also plans to let users continue editing Premiere mobile projects on the desktop version of Premiere.