Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 series chipsets were launched by Qualcomm on Wednesday as the chipmaker's most advanced mobile platforms yet. The series, unlike last year, includes two chipsets, namely Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 and Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6, with the ‘Extreme' model positioned as this year's flagship. Both SoCs are built on a 2nm process, competing with the MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro chipset, which was recently introduced. The new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 series SoCs will power the next-generation flagship smartphones, claimed to enable enhanced on-device AI capabilities. Qualcomm also claims that the chipsets will deliver improved gaming performance.

Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Series Availability, Capabilities

In a press release, Qualcomm announced the launch of its next-generation flagship mobile platforms, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 and Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6. Built on a 2nm process, the chipsets will power the upcoming flagship smartphones from various OEMs, including Honor, iQOO, Motorola, OnePlus, Oppo, Redmi, RedMagic, Vivo, and Xiaomi, the chipmaker said.

The new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 series is claimed to deliver enhanced on-device AI capabilities, along with improved gaming, camera, and connectivity performance. The chipsets feature Qualcomm's reengineered Hexagon NPU and offer low-power personal context via the Qualcomm Sensing Hub. Moreover, the Qualcomm Hexagon Element Accelerator allows the device to run AI models with over 30 billion parameters, 35 percent improved NPU performance, and 80 percent faster processing. The two also get the next-generation Oryon CPU clusters, delivering a peak clock speed of 5GHz.

The Qualcomm Adreno GPU has also been upgraded with matrix cores for the Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chipset, which also features the Adreno Neural Fusion. Both Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 series chipsets ship with the Qualcomm X105 5G Modem RF-System, which enables up to 14.8Gbps peak 5G download speeds. Meanwhile, the Qualcomm FastConnect 8800 Mobile Connectivity System delivers 2x peak speeds, 3x longer range, and up to 11.6Gbps peak Wi-Fi download speeds.

Apart from this, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 and Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 chipsets support up to 8K/ 60 fps video recording, a single camera unit with a 320-megapixel sensor. The two also support Dolby Vision, Google Ultra HDR, HDR10, HDR10+, and Hybrid Log-Gamma. Moreover, the new mobile chipsets support up to UFS 5.0 onboard storage and up to LPDDR5x RAM. For connectivity, the two support Wi-Fi 8 and Bluetooth 6.