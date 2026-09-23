Beats 360 have been launched in India and global markets as the company's latest flagship over-ear headphones. The headphones feature interchangeable ear and headband cushions, allowing users to change both the colour and material of the cushioning. The Apple-owned company says it has focused on delivering improved customisation alongside upgraded audio and noise cancellation capabilities. Beats 360 come with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency mode, personalised spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, and an IPX4 rating.

Beats 360 Price in India, Availability

The Beats 360 are priced at Rs. 42,900 in India and $349.99 (roughly Rs. 33,500) in the US. The headphones are offered in four colours: Black, Cloud, Pink, and Sky, with matching performance knit ear cup and headband cushions included. Beats is also selling separate cushion kits for the headphones. The performance knit options, priced at Rs. 6,900, are available in Black, Cloud, Pink, Sky, Navy, and Volt. Meanwhile, the UltraPlush cushion kits are offered in Black and Cloud and cost Rs. 6,900, too.

The headphones are available to order through Apple's website. Retail and in-store availability begins September 24.

Beats 360 Features, Specifications

According to the company, the Beats 360 use a new acoustic architecture with custom-designed drivers featuring three-layer diaphragms and dual neodymium magnets. Beats claims the setup delivers greater detail and depth with low distortion. The headphones also feature the company's most advanced Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) system yet, with up to 1.75 times more combined active and passive noise cancellation than the Beats Studio Pro.

Among the highlighted changes is the ability to customise the headphones using interchangeable ear and headband cushions. The company says ear cushions can be removed and replaced, while the headband cushion can also be swapped. The headphones can automatically identify the installed cushion setup to adjust their acoustic tuning accordingly.

For listening modes, the Beats 360 support ANC and Transparency mode, along with Adaptive EQ that continuously adjusts acoustic frequencies based on the fit. Personalised spatial audio with dynamic head tracking is also supported, with an accelerometer and gyroscope built into the left ear cup. Dolby Atmos support is included as well.

The headphones have nine digital MEMS microphones, with eight used for ANC and three for voice pickup, with some microphones shared between the two systems. A beam-forming microphone is also used to help improve voice clarity during calls.

Connectivity includes Bluetooth 5.3 and support for both Apple and Android ecosystems. Apple users get features such as one-touch pairing, automatic switching, Audio Sharing, hands-free Siri, personalised spatial audio and Find My. Android users get Fast Pair, Audio Switch and Find Hub support.

The Beats 360 are also the company's first over-ear headphones with an IPX4 rating for sweat and water resistance. They feature a fold-flat design and come with a woven ripstop fabric carrying case. Battery life is rated at up to 32 hours, including ANC and personalised spatial audio enabled, according to Beats. The headphones support USB Type-C charging, with a five-minute charge claimed to provide up to one hour of playback.