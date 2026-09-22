Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 is scheduled to commence on October 8. The upcoming sale event will compete with the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2026. During the sale event, the two e-commerce giants are expected to offer various electronics, including smartphones, PCs, laptops, true wireless stereo (TWS), washing machines, smart home appliances, refrigerators, and smartwatches, at relatively low prices. Now, Amazon has started teasing the handsets that will be offered during the Great Indian Festival Sale at discounted prices, like the iPhone 16, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, OnePlus 15R, iQOO 15R, OnePlus 13s, Vivo X300 FE, Xiaomi 17, Oppo Reno 16, and more.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026 Deals Teased

The dedicated microsite for the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026 has been updated to reveal the smartphones that will be offered at discounted prices during the sale event. The microsite confirms that the iPhone 16, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, OnePlus 15R, iQOO 15R, Xiaomi 17, Vivo X300 FE, OnePlus 15, Oppo Reno 16, OnePlus 13s, and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 will be offered at relatively low prices as part of the “Ultra Premium” category.

Meanwhile, the list of handsets in the Premium category that will be offered at discounted prices includes OnePlus Nord CE 6, Samsung Galaxy A56, iQOO Z11, OnePlus Nord 6, Oppo Reno 15, Redmi Turbo 5, Tecno Camon 50 Ultra, Oppo Reno 16c, Vivo S2, and Redmi Note 15 Pro+. On the other hand, mid-range phones like OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite, Samsung Galaxy M47, iQOO Z11xa, Redmi Note 17, OnePlus N6, Realme Narzo 100x 5G, Samsung Galaxy A17, Redmi Note 15, iQOO Z11x, and Oppo A6x 5G will be listed at relatively low prices during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026.

For buyers in the market for a budget handset, the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026 will offer the Samsung Galaxy M17e, OnePlus N6x, Redmi 15C, iQOO Z11 Lite, and Samsung Galaxy M17 5G at discounted prices.

According to reports, the iPhone 16 is expected to be offered at a discounted price of under Rs. 70,000. This would mark a price cut of about Rs. 20,000, as the iPhone 16 currently retails at Rs. 89,999. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra could be offered at an effective price of under Rs. 85,000. However, these figures could include card discounts, cashback, and exchange bonuses. Amazon has already confirmed that it will offer an instant discount of 10 percent with SBI debit and credit cards and EMI transactions.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026: Discounts, Offers (Expected)

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