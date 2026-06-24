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Meta Glasses Launched With Muse Spark AI, 12-Megapixel Camera: Price, Specifications

Meta says there are 26 style combinations in total, including Classic Black, Classic Tortoise, Racing Green, and Linen finishes.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 24 June 2026 08:53 IST
Meta Glasses Launched With Muse Spark AI, 12-Megapixel Camera: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Meta

Meta's new Kylie Jenner edition (left) and Adventurer (right) designs

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Highlights
  • Meta's new smart glasses lineup starts at $299 (roughly Rs. 28,000)
  • Three new frame styles were introduced, including a Kylie edition
  • Meta Glasses are powered by the new Muse Spark AI model
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Meta Platforms announced new AI-powered smart glasses in partnership with eyewear giant EssilorLuxottica. Simply dubbed Meta Glasses, they build upon the company's existing Ray-Ban Meta and Oakley Meta wearable lineup and bring refreshed designs. Meta has introduced three frame styles, including a special Kylie Jenner edition. The Meta Glasses are powered by the company's Muse Spark AI model, which is said to enable more advanced multimodal interactions, live translation, hands-free photography, and contextual assistance.

Meta Glasses Price, Availability

The price of the Meta Glasses starts at $299 (roughly Rs. 28,000). They are available for purchase beginning today through the Meta website, LensCrafters, Sunglass Hut, Best Buy, Amazon, and select retail partners around the world.

Meta Glasses Discussion
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The smart glasses have been introduced in three designs and multiple finishes, including Classic Black, Classic Tortoise, Racing Green, Linen, Merlot, Mahogany, and Sandstone. Buyers can choose from clear, sun, Transitions, and polarised lens options. The company says there are 26 style combinations in total.

The glasses also support prescription lenses ranging from -12 to +2.25. The company has also introduced a new Rx Lens Swap programme, which allows users to add prescription lenses through their preferred optician without affecting warranty coverage

The Meta Glasses will be initially sold in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the UK, and the US. The company has yet to announce availability details for the Indian market.

Meta Glasses Features, Specifications

Like other wearables in the company's lineup, the Meta Glasses feature the Meta AI assistant for hands-free interactions. However, it is now powered by Muse Spark, the flagship natively multimodal reasoning and agentic AI model developed by the Meta Superintelligence Labs. It is claimed to be capable of allowing users to ask contextual questions about what they are seeing, get recommendations, manage schedules, and access information hands-free.

There is a dedicated button for invoking the Meta AI assistant or launching custom functions. For audio, there are discreet open-ear speakers with adaptive volume support. The wearable is also equipped with a six-microphone system, comprising two microphones on the nose pads, two on the temple arms, and two on the front frame, along with wind noise reduction technology to improve voice capture during calls and AI interactions.

Like the Ray-Ban Meta, the Meta Glasses are equipped with a 12-megapixel camera with a 100-degree field of view (FoV). The company says users can capture photos at up to 3,024 x 4,032-pixel resolution and record videos in up to 3K resolution at 30fps. The camera also supports 1080p recording at up to 60 fps and 720p at up to 120 fps, along with features such as Hyperlapse and slow-motion video capture. Meta's new Dynamic Photo feature is claimed to capture multiple frames of the moment and then recommend the best shot.

The company says it will introduce future software updates that will also enable pedestrian navigation for display-free turn-by-turn directions.

The Meta Glasses support live translation across 20 languages, including Hindi, Japanese, Korean, Mandarin Chinese, Spanish, French, German, Arabic, and Portuguese. The company is also introducing support for 14 additional languages through upcoming updates. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6 with tri-band 2.4GHz, 5GHz, and 6GHz support, Bluetooth 5.4, Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), and support for Meta's Neural Band accessories over Bluetooth 5.2.

Meta claims over eight hours of battery life on a single charge, which increases to up to 40 additional hours with the charging case. The glasses include 32GB of onboard storage, which is claimed to be enough to store up to 1,000 photos or more than 100 videos of up to 30 seconds each.

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Further reading: Meta Glasses, Meta Glasses Price, Meta Glasses Specifications, Muse Spark, AI, Smart Glasses
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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