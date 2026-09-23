Oppo K14 Plus 5G will be unveiled next week in India. Oppo, in a press release on Wednesday, confirmed the launch date of the new K-series smartphone in the country. The Oppo K14 Plus 5G is teased to ship with an AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and a MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Max chipset. It is confirmed to go on sale through Flipkart. The Oppo K14 Plus 5G will come with an 8,000mAh battery and a 50-megapixel main rear camera.

Oppo K14 Plus 5G India Launch Date Revealed

The Oppo K14 Plus is scheduled to launch on 29 September at 12pm IST. It is confirmed to run on a MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Max chipset and is claimed to score over 1 million on AnTuTu. A dedicated mictosite it live on the e-commerce website, revealing the design and key specifications of the upcoming handset. The official teasers show the phone in orange and white colour options with a vertically arranged rear camera module. The brand, however, has not confirmed the marketing names of the shades.

For optics, the Oppo K14 Plus will feature a 50-megapixel main rear camera with OIS support and 4K video recording. For selfies and video chats, it will include a 16-megapixel Sony IMX480 front-facing camera.

The Oppo K14 Plus is teased to come with an AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. It is rated to deliver up to 3600 nits peak brightness. For thermal management, the phone will have a 5,000 sq mm VC cooling system. It is confirmed to house an 8,000mAh battery. Oppo claims the handset has 6-Year Smoothness Protection and Damage Proof 360 Armour Body.

The Oppo K14 Plus will have an IP69K rating for dust and water resistance. It will feature an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication. It will run on ColorOS and include new AI features. It is confirmed to feature dual stereo speakers with an Ultra Volume mode.