Google Opens Connected Apps Platform Preview to Developers for Search and Gemini

Google is opening up its Connected Apps Platform in preview, giving developers a way to bring their apps to both Search and Gemini without building separate integrations for each. The company is also adding more third-party services, including Adobe, Calm and Peloton. These integrations will let users access tools across categories such as productivity, health, fitness and event ticketing. Google plans to open the platform to more developers and expand its availability to additional markets and products over the coming months.

Google Connected Apps Platform Details

Google has more than 50 Connected Apps across Search and Gemini, covering everything from productivity and event ticketing to health and fitness. Users can already access integrations with Adobe, Experian, Localiza and Peloton in Gemini, while these services are expected to arrive in Search in the coming weeks. Google is also bringing Calm to both platforms. Users can find the full list of available integrations on the respective help centre pages for Search and Gemini.

The new Connected Apps Platform will let developers connect their apps to Search and Gemini through a single system, rather than building separate integrations for each service. These integrations allow Google's services to work with third-party apps and make their features available to users when needed.

Developers can build them using a cloud-hosted Model Context Protocol (MCP) server, which helps AI services communicate with external tools, or Android's AppFunctions APIs, which allow apps to expose specific functions for other apps and services to use. They can then test and submit their integrations for review through the Google Connected Console, choosing whether to make them available in Search, Gemini or both.

Once an integration is live, developers can use the console to monitor traffic, response times and errors. They can also manage how their apps appear on Google services through verified logos and authenticated accounts.

Google is rolling out access in phases, with plans to bring more developers, markets and products onto the platform over the coming months. Developers interested in joining the preview can sign up and consult the documentation on Google's Connected Apps developer website.