With the festive season in India around the corner, various e-commerce platforms have announced exciting offers on a wide range of products. But it is not just hardware that is on offer. Adobe has revealed that eligible students can get a free one-year subscription to Photoshop. As part of the offer, users can access the photo-editing software without paying its usual annual price of Rs. 1,999. The offer is available through the official Adobe website. It requires users to provide their college details before completing the process. The promotion is primarily aimed at students and not available for all accounts.

Free Photoshop for One Year

The Adobe Photoshop offer provides eligible students in India with an annual prepaid plan at 100 percent off for the first year. This means they can access it at no cost. The checkout page shows the regular price as Rs. 1,999 per year, but the amount due during the promotional period is Rs. 0.

There is, however, an important renewal condition. Although users get the first year free, the plan renews at Rs. 1,999 per year after the promotional period unless it is cancelled. This means those who do not want to continue with the paid subscription should check their Adobe plan and cancel the renewal before the free year ends. Otherwise, they will be charged the yearly subscription price.

Adobe said that the promotion can also end without notice, so users who see the Rs. 0 checkout price may want to complete the process while the offer is still available.

How to Claim Free Photoshop for One Year

Step 1: Open Adobe's Photoshop student offer page and proceed to checkout using the offer.

Step 2: Sign in with your Adobe account. If you do not have an account, create one using your email address.

Step 3: At checkout, select UPI as the payment method and enter the requested college details.

Step 4: Complete the UPI AutoPay authorisation request through your UPI app. The checkout information indicates that a small token amount of around Rs. 2 may be charged to set up the mandate.

Step 5: Once the process is complete, the Photoshop subscription will be activated for the next 12 months. You can then download Photoshop through Adobe's Creative Cloud app on desktop.

Gadgets 360 was able to successfully avail of the offer during testing. Adobe asks for college details at checkout, and the offer is intended for students.