Adobe on Thursday announced a new education initiative in India that will bring free access to Adobe Express for Education to government schools, through Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with the respective state governments. The programme covers seven states, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Assam and Goa and expand Adobe's K-12 reach. The company said that it will provide access to its digital media app, along with resources focused on digital creativity and AI skills.

Adobe Express to Reach Government Schools

As part of the initiative, thousands of government schools across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Assam and Goa will get free access to Adobe Express for Education. In a press note, the company said that the programme will bring its overall K-12 reach to 7.8 million students and teachers across the country.

Adobe Express, notably, is an app that allows users to create content and school projects. With the scheme, students and teachers will also receive access to digital creativity and AI skill-building resources through the Adobe Digital Academy programme.

The company said its curriculum is designed to help students develop skills including creative problem-solving, digital storytelling and AI-assisted content creation. Teachers will also receive training on integrating digital creativity tools into classroom teaching, Adobe said.

The programme will cover several government school networks, including PM SHRI schools, CM SHRI schools, Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBV) and Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS). Adobe also plans to expand the initiative to additional schools and states over time.

The programme is claimed to be in line with the objectives of India's National Education Policy (NEP), with an emphasis on digital tools, AI and future-ready skills. The company also linked the initiative to the Union Budget 2026's goal of creating two million jobs in the Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comics (AVGC) sector by 2030.

"Through this partnership, we're bringing classroom-ready AI tools like Adobe Express directly into schools, helping students and educators develop the creative and AI skills they need for the future of work," Mala Sharma, Global Vice President and General Manager, Education, Adobe, said in a statement.

The latest announcement builds on Adobe's other education initiatives in India. At the India AI Impact Summit earlier this year, the company announced that apps such as Adobe Firefly, Photoshop and Acrobat would be made available to students for free through accredited higher education institutions in India.

The computer software company has also partnered with NASSCOM FutureSkills Prime,which is a digital skilling initiative run in collaboration with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). This move will providelearners with complimentary access to industry-relevant courses and certificates.