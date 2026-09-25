Adobe on Thursday announced the expansion of access to its creative and productivity tools across AI assistant platforms. The company is bringing Photoshop, Lightroom, Express, and Firefly capabilities to Gemini, Google's AI assistant. Further, the Adobe plugin in Claude will gain Acrobat tools, enabling users to work with PDFs alongside Adobe's creative apps. Adobe said both integrations are rolling out globally, with the Gemini tools available across all Gemini plans.

In a newsroom post, Adobe said that with its tools now available in Gemini, users can access capabilities from Photoshop, Lightroom, Adobe Express and Firefly directly within conversations. The integration is said to be designed to let users describe the result they want, after which Adobe can orchestrate the relevant tools and steps.

For instance, users can upload product photos and ask Adobe to improve lighting and colour, crop images consistently, and prepare them for use on storefronts, websites, or marketing campaigns. Alternatively, they can ask Adobe to adapt an existing design into social media-ready content while retaining its branding and messaging.

Apart from this, Adobe's integration in Gemini will provide users with Adobe Express templates based on their campaign requirements, target audience, and preferred visual style. They can then ask Adobe to personalise elements such as text, images and colours.

The company said its Gemini integration is rolling out globally and is available across all Gemini plans. Users can access it through Gemini's Personal Intelligence settings by connecting their Adobe account.

Separately, the company is expanding its existing Adobe plugin for Claude with Acrobat tools. Adobe said the plugin now offers more than 80 tools spanning Adobe's suite of apps, including Acrobat, Express, Photoshop, Illustrator, Premiere, Lightroom, InDesign, and Adobe Stock.

This integration is claimed to help users organise PDFs by deleting, combining, or splitting pages, redact sensitive information, and convert or export documents into other formats. There are also new interactive editing capabilities, which allow users to work directly on PDFs, eliminating the need of relying entirely on conversational prompts.

To access this, Adobe said users can open a PDF in the interactive editor to reorder pages, edit text, or add comments and highlights. The new Document Review skill can also analyse documents and add recommendations and notations directly within the editor.

With the new layer-based interactive editor for Adobe Express designs, users can select individual elements such as images, text, colours and fonts and customise them without having to regenerate the entire design.

Adobe for Claude is rolling out globally across Claude and Claude Code on desktop, mobile and web. The company said existing users with the previous Adobe connector will have it automatically updated to the new plugin. Meanwhile, they can also access the experience as a guest or sign in with their Adobe account.